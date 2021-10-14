Apple 'Unleashed' event 2021: What could be announced alongside MacBook Pro

Apple is hosting an event on October 18. Officially called ‘Unleashed’, the event is expected to be about the successor of its ARM architecture-based Apple M1 chip. The new chip is expected to debut with the new line of MacBook Pro and Mac Mini, which are expected to be unveiled at the on October 18. Alongside the new MacBook Pro and Mac Mini, Apple is expected to announce the release date for the macOS Monterey. It would not be a surprise if Apple also announces the new AirPods, which are due for upgrade. Here is a round-up of announcements expected at the Apple Unleashed event on October 18:

Apple M1 successor

The second-gen Apple Silicon is expected to bring performance improvement across board, including computing and graphics. According to a news report in Bloomberg, the new chip will feature a ten core CPU (central processing unit) with eight performance cores and two efficiency cores as part of the package. The new chip is expected to come with 16 or 32 graphics core variations. As part of the upgrade, the chip is expected to support up to 64GB RAM.

Apple MacBook Pro

Apple is expected to announce a 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, both powered by the M1 chip successor. Both the models are expected to feature a mini-LED display technology, which was first used in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro announced earlier this year. Other upgrades may include the addition of an HDMI and SD card slot, both of which were missing in the M1 chip-powered MacBook Pro.

Apple Mac Mini

Like the MacBook Pro, the Mac Mini is expected to get the new chip with 10-core CPU, 16 or 32 core GPU, and up to 64GB RAM. It is expected to get additional ports, including 4 x Thunderbolt 3, 2 x USB-A, Ethernet, and HDMI. The Mac mini is likely to get the magnetic power connector, similar to the one Apple first introduced with the 24-inch iMac earlier this year.

macOS Monterey

Announced at the Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference 2021 (WWDC 2021), alongside the iOS 15, iPad OS14, and watchOS 8, the macOS Monterey is still due for official release. With the new MacBook Pro and Mac Mini, Apple is likely to announce the official release date for the macOS Monterey.

Apple AirPods 3

The AirPods 3 are expected to be a new addition in the Apple’s AirPods line. It is expected to feature a semi in-ear design with stem shorter than the AirPods Pro. The AirPods 3 might lack some of the premium features of the Pro model, including Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode. However, it might get wireless charging, a big capacity battery, and improvements with regard to audio performance and connectivity.