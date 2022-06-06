Apple WWDC 2022: How to watch keynote livestream, what to expect, and more

Apple’s annual developers conference, officially called worldwide developers conference (WWDC), is set to kick off with a keynote address on Monday at 10:30 pm (IST). The keynote is of interest because it is the event where the American technology giant makes announcements related to its products, software, and services. Besides, the company details the changes coming to its operating system for iPhone, iPad, Watch, TV, Mac, and more.

2022 Keynote address: How to watch livestream

The Apple WWDC 2022 will start with a keynote address on June 6 at 10:30 pm (IST). The keynote address will stream directly from Apple Park on Apple website, the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, the app, and YouTube. It will also be available for on-demand playback after the conclusion of the stream.

To watch the keynote event live, download the Apple Developer app, available on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and . Alternatively, you can watch the event livestream through the video embedded at the end.

2022: What to expect

iOS 16: The next iteration of iPhone operating system is rumoured to bring a revamped notification center, always-on display, new health features, and social features for iMessage service.

iPadOS 16: The next version of operating system for Apple big screen slates is rumoured to bring the experience close to its laptops (Macbooks) and less like iPhones. The iPadOS 16 is expected to roll out with new multitasking features, include resizable windows for a more PC-like experience.

MacOS: Rumoured to be called Mac Mammoth, the next iteration of operating system for Mac computers and laptops is expected to get apps update in-line with what’s new coming to iPhones with iOS 16.

realityOS: It could be the big wild card announcement at WWDC. The OS for Apple mixed reality headset, which is expected to debut as early as first half of next year, is expected to get a mention in WWDC this year.

Macbooks with M2 chip: Apple is expected to unveil its M1 chip successor, which is rumoured to debut in the newly designed Macbook Air and Macbook Pro. While details are scarce, the chip is rumoured to have 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.