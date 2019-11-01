AppleTV+ debuts streaming TV service, here's how to subscribe and watch

Apple TV+, the maker's entry into the crowded streaming TV market, debuts on Friday as the first "all-original" subscription video service, according to Chief Executive Tim Cook.

All of the programming is original because, unlike Netflix Inc and the forthcoming Disney+ from Walt Disney Co, Apple does not have rights to a back catalogue of TV shows and movies.

That makes Apple's offering relatively slim compared to other online video services. It is also cheaper than competitors at Rs 99 ($4.99) per month after a seven-day free trial period.

Anyone who has purchased an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV device, iPod touch or Mac after Sept. 10 can get a free subscription for one year.

Launching in more than 100 countries and territories, Apple TV+ will debut with four TV series for adults, an episode of "Oprah's Book Club," a nature documentary, and three children's series. Additional programming will be added each month.

TV shows that are available at launch include "See," "The Morning Show," "Dickinson," "For All Mankind," "Helpsters," "Snoopy in Space," "Ghostwriter," and Oprah Winfrey's Book Club. "The Elephant Queen," a documentary, is also available.

Here are details on how to subscribe and watch:

- Customers can sign up and watch programming through the Apple TV app or through a web browser

- The Apple TV app is available on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, the third-generation Apple TV device, iPod touch and Mac computers

- People who do not have an Apple device have a few options:

- Sign up and watch through the Apple TV app using a Roku device, select Samsung smart TVs or on Amazon Fire TV devices

- Use AirPlay2, Apple's WiFi streaming technology, to watch via certain Samsung, LG and VIZIO smart TVs

- Go through a web browser at tv.apple.com in Safari, Chrome and Firefox

- Apple has said the Apple TV app will expand to other smart TVs, streaming boxes and streaming sticks in the future.

- Customers eligible for the free, one-year subscription can start it by going to the Apple TV app.

- Purchasers who bought a new Apple device between Sept. 10 and Nov. 1 and want to claim the free subscription must activate it within three months of Nov. 1. Purchasers of new Apple devices after Nov. 1 have three months from the activation date of a new device.

- People who activate the year-long free trial will be charged $4.99 per month after the year ends. The subscription can be cancelled at any time in device settings.