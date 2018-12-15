Asics Gel-Quantum Infinity review: Your feet will thank you profusely

I am not a hardcore sneakerhead, but I can instantly recognise an impressive pair when I see one. The new Asics Gel-Quantum Infinity had me feeling that way. If comfort is what you most desire in a shoe, then the Gel-Quantum Infinity is what you want.

It’s the kind of stuff that doesn’t come around very often — it’s taken Asics years of research and innovation to deliver something this good. So is the Gel-Quantum Infinity another of Asics’ revolutionary running offerings? Not quite. This is more a lifestyle shoe that can also be used for training. ...