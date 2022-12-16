Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip review: Capable work laptop for people on-the-go

Taiwanese electronics maker forayed in to India’s commercial PC market in 2020 with the launch of ExpertBook series . Since, it has timely refreshed the line and introduced new models across price segments. Fresh in the line is the ExpertBook B5 Flip, a thin-and-lightweight laptop powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors. For an enterprise-focused laptop, the ExpertBook B5 Flip offers security features, a wide range of I/O ports, and scalable storage and memory options in a compact chassis that is military-grade certified for durability.

Security is the foundation of enterprise-focused laptops, and Asus has cut no corners here. The ExpertBook B5 Flip has the TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) option available. It is a small chip to maintain the system integrity that allows for secure user authentication and remote access to corporate intranets. Besides, there is a Kensington nano lock slot to prevent physical theft of the PC from unsupervised locations. Other than these two hardware-level security features, there is an HD camera with infrared and fingerprint sensor on the power button for secure biometric-based login – Windows Hello. The camera has a privacy shutter too. Other features include built-in RJ45 LAN port, which enables MAC binding required in some workspaces to enable access to select data and files.

Speaking of ports, there are enough legacy and modern types available such as 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.0, and 1 x Combo audio jack. Besides, there is a volume rocker button available on the left side of the chassis. It proves useful especially in tablet mode. Rounding off the package is the wireless connectivity options – Wi-Fi (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2.

Coming to the screen, the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip sports a 14-inch fullHD IPS touchscreen of 60Hz refresh rate stretched in 16:9 aspect ratio. There are thick bezels around the screen, especially on the bottom side. A taller 16:10 aspect ratio screen could have been a good fit here, both in terms of aesthetics and utility. Nevertheless, the screen is bright, vivid, and responsive. It supports a 360-degree flexible hinge, which allows the laptop to turn into tent mode and tablet mode. Audio is covered by dual stereo speakers placed on the bottom side of the chassis. The speakers have fuller sound elevated by Dolby Atmos for surround sound experience.

However, flat surfaces such as tabletops obstruct the sound quality.

The Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip has a backlit keyboard. It is a full-sized keyboard with dual-purpose function keys available on numeric 1-4 keys and arrow keys. The keyboard has spaced out keys. It boasts a spill-proof design for protection against minor liquid spills. The keys have good tactile feedback and the travel is satisfactory. Complementing the keyboard is a trackpad, which doubles up as a capacitive numerical keypad. The touchpad supports the press mechanism, but the press is on a stiff side.

As for the performance, the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip has no issue. It is a capable work-focused Windows 11 laptop that performs well. It boots quickly, does not warm up to a point where it becomes uncomfortable to use, and performs silently even when the built-in fans run at peak speeds. The laptop has dual-channel RAM with primary 8GB DDR5 RAM soldered on the board. The secondary SO-DIMM slot supports up to 32GB DDR5 (4800Mhz) RAM, which takes the total RAM up to 40GB. As for the storage, there is space for two 2 x PCIe4.0 for up to 4TB storage.

Complementing the performance is the slew of software-centric features offered by Asus to enhance the overall experience. For example, there is MyAsus app through which users can personalise almost every aspect of the laptop – from performance to audio-visual and connectivity.

Rounding off the package is a modest on-battery time of about six hours on regular usage with performance set at balanced mode. It is not stellar, but enough for people that occasionally step out and take work on-the-go. Charging time is quick and the supplied USB-C charger takes around one hours to replenish the completely drained-out battery.

Verdict

Being an enterprise-focused laptop, the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip is eligible for custom configuration service offered by Asus to businesses. Therefore, it does not have a fixed price tag or configuration. However, Asus said the laptop’s standard package starts at Rs 1,15,000 (excluding taxes). That said, there is nothing missing here: the laptop has a sturdy construction, decent screen, spill-resistant backlit keyboard and touchpad, and a host of I/O options including legacy and modern ones. It is a compelling option if you are in the market looking for a compact work laptop.