Asus launches new ZenBook and VivoBook laptops starting at Rs 54,990

ASUS today launched new ZenBook and VivoBook laptops, including ZenBook 13 OLED (UM325UA), an array of VivoBook notebooks such as VivoBook S S14 (M433), VivoBook Ultra K14/K15, VivoBook Flip 14, ASUS VivoBook 15 and VivoBook 17. The laptops are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series.
Here are the features and prices of the laptops:
ZenBook 13 OLED
ZenBook 13 UM325 is a portable everyday ultrabook with AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series 7nm processor and the Full HD NanoEdge OLED display. The laptop is backed by a 67Wh battery and can deliver up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. Weighing 1.11 kg, the laptop provides a 178° wide viewing angle and delivers enhanced display with PANTONE Validation. It comes with ASUS WiFi Master Technology.
ASUS VivoBook S S14
Powered by up to AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Mobile Processor, the VivoBook S S14 runs the latest integrated AMD Radeon graphics. It also sports a NanoEdge display and offers an 85 per cent screen-to-body ratio.
ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14/K15
The VivoBook Ultra K14/K15 is powered by up to the latest AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Mobile Processors which offer a boost frequency of up to 4.3 GHz.
The integrated Radeon graphics offers up to 15% more graphical performance over AMD’s previous generation embedded graphics solution.
Paired with up to 8GB RAM and a super-fast PCIe SSD solution to offer a powerful machine capable of delivering impressive performance. The K14 comes in 14 inch screen size while the K15 comes with 15.6 inch Full HD NanoEdge display.
ASUS VivoBook Flip 14
The ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Mobile Processor, which offers a boost frequency of up to 4.3 GHz The laptop has 14-inch thin-bezel NanoEdge touch display with 82% screen-to-body ratio. The company will also ship a bundled pen holder that can stick onto the lid of the Flip 14 laptop.
ASUS VivoBook 15
ASUS VivoBook 15 M515 has a 15.6-inch Full HD two sided NanoEdge display with 83% screen-to-body ratio.
ASUS VivoBook 17
The ASUS VivoBook 17 comes with an 85 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and it comes with an ErgoLift hinge that tilts the keyboard to give a comfortable typing position. The VivoBook 17 laptop is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5 5000 series processor with integrated Radeon graphics.
Price and availability
The Asus ZenBook 13 OLED price in India is priced at Rs 79,990 while the VivoBook S S14 will be available at Rs 65,990. The VivoBook Ultra K14/K15 is priced at Rs 58,990 and the VivoBook Flip 14 and VivoBook 15 will be available at Rs 59,990 and Rs 54,990, respectively. The VivoBook 17 is priced at Rs 62,990. All these VivoBook models will be available via offline channel only.
