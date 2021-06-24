Asus MW203 silent wireless mouse review: An inexpensive all-round performer

-
The Asus MW203 is an inexpensive wireless mouse brimming with features that are generally available in expensive ones. Touted as a silent mouse, the Asus MW203 has silent keys compared to regular mouse. On paper, the Asus MW203 seems to be a solid all-round deal apt for people who work on multiple computers or computing devices simultaneously. That said, the Asus MW203 is aimed at content creators and gamers but the device utility goes well beyond its targeted audience.
Priced at Rs 1,999, the Asus MW203 has adjustable DPI modes (1000, 1600 and 2400) for precise control even when used with monitors of high resolution. The mouse can connect with up to three supported devices and switch between them easily with a press of a button. As for the design, the Asus MW203 has an ergonomic form factor with rubberised sides and thumb rest area for comfortable use even after extended hours. The mouse is, however, small and might not fit well for someone with big hands and fingers. Lightweight (96g), the mouse has a sturdy build; it can withstand accidental falls.
Besides the usual right and left keys, and the scroll wheel, there is a button with a tiny LED indicator to scale up and down the DPI resolution. There are two keys on the left edge for backward and forward function. On the bottom, the mouse sports a pairing button through which you can connect it with up to three supported devices (Bluetooth 5.0, Bluetooth 3.0, and RF 2.4GHz). It is through this button you can switch from one connected device to another quickly. Being a budget mouse, the Asus MW203 does not have a built-in rechargeable battery but is powered by a replaceable AA size battery.
One of the salient features of the mouse is its silent keys operation, and they work as advertised. The silent keys make the mouse a sound device to use at quieter places like in the library, office or at home without bothering those around you. Important to note, the mouse is not entirely silent in operation. It, however, makes considerably less key clicking noise compared to regular mice.
Coming on to the performance, the inexpensive Asus MW203 covers most bells and whistles without carrying too much flab. The multi-device simultaneous connection makes it an ideal fit for people who work on multiple machines simultaneously. Besides, the adjustable DPI resolution comes handy to use the mouse even with monitors with high resolution. The mouse silent keys make it a good companion for gaming purposes too, especially when connected with an RF dongle.
Asus MW203 silent wireless mouse review: Verdict
The Asus MW203 is an inexpensive all-round performer good for multitasking and content creation purposes. There are not many mice in its segment that offer multiple device connectivity, adjustable DPI resolution, ergonomic design, and a noiseless experience. Considering the value the mouse offers at its price, the Asus MW203 could be just the right mouse you should go with.
