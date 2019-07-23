Asus ROG Phone 2 with Qualcomm 855 Plus unveiled: Know specs and features

Taiwanese electronics maker on July 22 unveiled the second iteration of its gaming-centric ROG smartphone. Named ROG Phone 2, the phone brings several design improvements and hardware upgrades over predecessor ROG Phone. The ROG Phone 2 is also the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm’s recently unveiled Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile processor.

Here are key features and specifications of the ROG Phone:

The Phone 2 looks similar to its predecessor, except that it has a less flashy design and has a tall stance. Made of aluminium and glass, the phone has a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the front and back. The phone’s back resembles the ROG Phone, with a dual-camera set-up on the top-left corner, exhaust vent on the right and RGB LED-powered ROG logo at the centre.

On the front, the phone has a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen of a fullHD+ resolution (2340 x 1080). The screen has an enhanced refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz. It also has 240Hz touch sampling, 1ms response time, 108 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 10,000:1 contrast ratio and HDR support.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile processor, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It has a 6,000 mAh battery and two USB type-C ports (on left and bottom sides of the chassis) and Quick Charge 3.0 support. The port on the left side also doubles up as a connector to attach ROG accessories (sold separately). It can also be used to transfer data at up to 10Gbps using USB 3.1 Gen 2, and it can give a 4K video output using DisplayPort 1.4. The bottom Type-C port supports USB 2.0 transfers, plus fast-charging via Quick Charge 3.0 and USB Power Delivery 3.0 adapters. The phone has front-facing stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra DSP.

Imaging is covered by a dual camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor of a f/1.79 aperture and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, the phone has a 24MP selfie camera. The phone also boasts the quad-array noise-cancellation technology through four built-in microphones.