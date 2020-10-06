Asus ROG Phone 3 gets Flipkart Big Billion Days special 12GB/128GB variant

has announced a 12GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant of its flagship gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 3. Priced at Rs 52,999, the new variant of the phone will go on sale along with 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants at Flipkart’s upcoming Big Billion Days sale, which is commencing from October 16. In the sale, the phone will be available for purchase through no interest equated monthly instalment valid for up to nine months on Bajaj FinServ, Flipkart Cardless Credit, and Credit card and Debit card from all banks partnered with Flipkart. Moreover, there will be instant discount on SBI Bank credit and debit cards transactions.

ROG Phone 3 specifications

The ROG Phone 3 has a 6.59-inch fullHD+ AMOLED screen of a 144Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate. The screen claims to have a 1ms response time and 25ms touch latency. It is a 10-bit HDR10+-compliant screen with a peak brightness of 650 nits and 113 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone is made of glass and metal, with Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the front.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM (LPDDR5) and 256GB internal storage (UFS 3.1). A 5G smartphone, it supports both standalone and non-standalone network protocols.

The phone ships with Android 10 operating system-based ROG user interface. The phone has front-facing stereo speakers, powered by dual NXP TFA9874 amplifier chips. The phone lacks 3.5mm audio output but supports Hi-Res audio output through the USB type-C port. With regard to software-level audio customisation, the phone comes with the ROG GameFX for in-game audio experience and new AudioWizard tool with multiple listening profiles tuned by Dirac. The phone, which has four microphones, is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery supported by 30W wired fast charging.

For imaging, there is a triple-camera set-up on the back comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX686) of an f/1.8 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor of an f/2.4 aperture and 125-degree field of view, and a 5MP macro sensor of an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 24MP selfie camera with the quad-bayer technology. The phone can record 8K resolution videos at 30 frames per second.

Connectivity is covered by dual-band WiFi with WiFi 6 support. There is a Bluetooth 5.1 with SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, aptX TWS+ and LDAC audio codec support. The phone responds to multiple location satellite services, including India’s NacIC.