ASUS ROG Phone 3 to debut with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC on July 22

Taiwanese electronics maker is gearing up to launch the third iteration of its gaming-centric ROG-series smartphone in India on July 22. Named ROG Phone 3, the smartphone will debut with the recently announced Snapdragon 865+ system-on-chip, which brings up to 10 per cent improvement in computing and graphics performance over the predecessor.

“ is excited to once again offer users the best possible mobile gaming experience with the next-generation ROG Phone 3, which will be powered by the new Snapdragon 865 Plus Mobile Platform,” said Bryan Chang, general manager of smartphone business unit,

Phone 3 launch in India

The gaming smartphone will be launched in India through an online event on July 22 at 8:15 pm. ASUS India will livestream the event at its YouTube channel, and the link to the live feed shall be available before the launch. Like other ASUS smartphones, the ROG Phone 3 will be Flipkart-exclusive and the home-grown e-commerce platform has already published a teaser page of the upcoming phone.



READ MORE: ASUS ROG Phone 2 review

Phone 3 specifications

The ROG Phone-series gets the premium specifications treatment and the ROG Phone 3 is expected to be no different. It will be powered by Snapdragon 865+ SoC, and the phone’s listing on Chinese regulatory body TENAA hints at up to 16 GB of RAM (LPDDR5) and 512 GB of storage (UFS 3.0). Moreover, the listing also states a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen of fullHD+ resolution. Though the screen’s refresh rate information is not available, it is believed that the phone would either continue with the 120Hz refresh rate panel of the predecessor, or it might get a new panel of 144Hz refresh rate. Important to note, the Snapdragon 865+ SoC support up to 144 fps and true 10-bit HDR gaming.

Except for the processor, the above-mentioned specifications are unofficial. However, the full specifications of the ROG Phone 3 will be announced in the coming weeks, said Bryan Chang.



While you are at it, check out the video below of the first ROG phone that ASUS launched in 2018.