Asus Zenfone 7 series unveiling today: Livestream, expected specs, and more

Taiwanese electronics maker is set to unveil its Zenfone 7 series smartphones on Wednesday at 11:30 am (IST) in its home country. The series is expected to bring at least two smartphones; a pro model and its vanilla edition. Successor to the Zenfone 6 (Asuz 6z review), the phones are expected to bring seasonal upgrades with regard to design, display, imaging, performance and battery.

Zenfone 7 series specifications (expected)

has not officially confirmed anything related to the Zenfone 7 series but the smartphones’ launch teasers reveal some information regarding its design and expected features. Based on teasers, it is safe to say that the phones would look similar to yesteryear Zenfone offering with flip camera module and distraction free display. As for the changes, the camera module shows triple array set-up, which might be similar to the ROG Phone 3 (review).

If true, the Zenfone 7 series would bring a 64-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX686) of an f/1.8 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor of an f/2.4 aperture and 125-degree field of view, and a 5MP macro sensor of an f/2.0 aperture. With the flip camera module, the phones will be able to use all its available optics for selfies.

Aside to optics, the phones are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 series mobile processors with network support on the premium model. As for the variants, the phone is expected to get up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage configurations. It is expected that Asus would use LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 storage.

Both the smartphones will be powered by Android 10 operating system and ship with 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge support. Connectivity is expected to include Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, WiFi 6, and more.

Asus Zenfone 7 series launch livestream