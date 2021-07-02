Battlegrounds Mobile India goes live on Play Store for Android smartphones

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for download as a free-to-play multiplayer game on Google Play Store for Android smartphones. The iOS version for the Apple iPhone is under development and its beta version will soon be released for early testers before the stable version rolls out. Developed by South Korean video game developer Krafton, the battle royale game is set in a virtual world, where multiple players employ strategies to battle it out and be the last man standing on the battleground.

“We at Krafton are delighted to introduce Battlegrounds Mobile India for our fans in India today. Designed exclusively for our Indian fans & gamers, Battlegrounds Mobile India will provide a superlative gaming experience. This is just the beginning of a series of new content, collaborations and esports tournaments coming your way, and we will strive to ensure that our fans and community in India can fully enjoy the battlegrounds experiences,” CH Kim, CEO of Krafton, Inc. said in a statement.

In retrospective, the earlier iteration of the game named PlayersUnknown’s Battlegrounds was one of the apps that got banned in India over security concerns. Co-developed in partnership with China’s Tencent Games, the Mobile was one of the top smartphone games in India before it got banned. Corporation had since then made several efforts, including cutting ties with Tencent Games, to make inroads in the India’s smartphone gaming market. In September last year, the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Corporation announced that it had ended its ties with China’s Tencent Holdings for its MOBILE franchise in India.

Now, after almost a year, the game is back in Google Play Store for downloads. However, the return was not swift. Recently, the game developer Krafton was accused to send game data to China’s Tencent servers. Krafton soon released a statement confirming the allegations and promising to fix the issue before the game’s final rollout in India. According to Krafton, some of the data-sharing happened because users were trying to migrate their data from Global, which still uses servers in China. “We are working to fully comply with the Indian laws and regulations,” Krafton said.