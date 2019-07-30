Top 5 budget smartphones under Rs 8000: From Realme to Samsung and Xiaomi

-
ALSO READ
Realme 3 Pro offers good value in the budget smartphone segment
Realme C2 review: Smudge free design and good battery makes it a worthy buy
Realme takes on Xiaomi; offers 2 years warranty on C2, discounts on 3 Pro
Realme 3i: Affordable smartphone with smudge free design, good performance
Realme 3 Pro launched: Know key features and specifications, watch unboxing
-
Budget smartphones, especially those priced under Rs 8,000, make a good option for people moving from feature phones to internet-enabled smartphone ecosystem. Most such affordable smartphones are feature-rich offerings with decent specifications, capable of handling every task with ease, and a little more. Business Standard lists top five budget smartphones under Rs 8,000 price tag based on the value and ease of use that they offer:
#1. Realme 3i
This budget smartphone tops the list for its smudge-proof design, capable hardware, decent optics and satisfactory on-battery time. At Rs 7,999 for the base model (3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage), the phone is an excellent performer and offers good value for money in its segment. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 system-on-chip, which might seem dated but is still a great performer for a budget phone. The phone has a 6.2-inch dewdrop shaped display of an HD+ resolution, which is decent for everyday use. Powering the phone is a 4,230 mAh battery, which is good enough to keep it going for around two days. Optics are covered by a dual camera set-up on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie camera with an artificial intelligence-based beauty mode.
ALSO READ: Realme 3i: Affordable smartphone with smudge free design, good performance
#2. Redmi 7
The phone’s premium gradient design, decent hardware and capable optics make it our second best choice in the budget smartphone category. Priced at Rs 7,999 for the base model (2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage), the phone is undoubtedly one of the best-looking product in its segment. It has a 6.26-inch dot-shaped notch display of an HD+ resolution, protected by a sheet of Gorilla Glass 5. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 system-on-chip, which is powerful enough to handle everyday tasks with ease and even renders some graphic-intensive gaming titles without any trouble. It has a 12MP + 2MP dual-camera set-up on the back, and an 8MP selfie camera on the front. Powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery, which makes it sail through more than a day.
ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi 7 review: Strong build and sleek design, but camera a dampener
#3. Samsung Galaxy M10
The first smartphone to be launched under Samsung’s India-first millennial-centric M-series, the Galaxy M10 is a feature-rich product that impresses with its gradient design back and a 6.22-inch V-shaped notch screen on the front. With a price starting at 7,990, the phone is one of the few offerings that come with an ultra-wide optic in the budget segment. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back with a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP ultra wide lens. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera. Powering the phone is Exynos 7870 octa-core processor, which is able to handle day-to-day operations with ease. The phone has its flaws, but it makes a good option in the budget segment.
ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy M10 review: Despite flaws, a decent value-for-money phone
#4. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Though dated, the phone still offers a great value for money for its features and specifications. It is one of the few smartphones powered by the stock Android operating system in the budget segment. Launched as a midrange phone, it now retails at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 for the base model (3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage). Besides being a budget phone with the stock Android operating system, the phone has a mammoth 5,000 mAh battery, which keeps it going for around two days even on the heavy use. It has a 5.99-inch fullHD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 13MP+5MP dual cameras on the back, and an 8MP camera on the front.
ALSO READ: Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
#5. Realme C2
Priced at Rs 7,999 for the top-tier variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant, the Realme C2 is a power-packed proposition that ticks almost all the right boxes. It has a 6.1-inch HD+ screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch on top. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which is powerful enough to handle day-to-day operations with ease. The phone has a -camera set-up on the back featuring a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera. Powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery.
ALSO READ: Realme C2 review: Smudge free design and good battery makes it a worthy buy
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU