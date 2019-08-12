Blaupunkt BTW-01 true wireless earphones: Impressive earbuds, clean bass

The BTW-01 are just what you want in true wireless earphones if you do not wish to spend too much, yet don't want to settle on an average audio device.

Priced at Rs 5,999, the ear pods are lightweight (5.5 gm each) and comfortable, and come with a mini charging case that easily fits into your pocket.

The BTW-01 earphones offer touch controls – a feature usually not available in this price range -- and you can control music playback, answer calls, and use voice assistant by just tapping the earbuds. I felt the touch response was quick. The earphones have Bluetooth 5.0, which makes the pairing with phone or tablet really quick. You can also activate Siri or Google Assistant on your phone by tapping thrice on the earbuds.

The earbuds pair with each other when you separate them from the charging case and can also be used individually as only one earbud needs to be linked to the phone.

BTW-01 justifies its price when it comes to sound. The tuning is well balanced, the signature bass is soft and sweet, and has sufficient punch if you switch to groovy music. At times, it seems the bass lacks sharpness, but the overall sound is clean and the bass does not intervene in the treble. I used the earphones for calls and the voice was clear.

The area where BTW-01 impresses the most is battery life. The earphones offer six hours of battery life on a full charge and the charging case powers them roughly 2-3 times. I used them for 1-2 hours on a daily basis and with the charging case, I did not have to worry about charging them all the time.

With an IPX 5 rating, these earbuds can withstand sweat, and you can even use them during a light drizzle. The only issue with the earbuds is that they are so light and small that they tend to fall off the ear. I faced that a few times, and at first, I was a little apprehensive as one of them fell while I was cycling. But the earbuds are tough and very reliable. I used the earphones with Garmin 245 Music smartwatch for running, and the experience was great.





ALSO READ: Garmin Forerunner 245 Music review: Ideal companion for fitness aficionados

Verdict

At Rs 5,999, Blaupunkt BTW-01 isn't a budget device, but stops short of falling in the premium category by some margin as well. Considering premium true wireless earbuds start at Rs 10-12,000, BTW-01 is indeed a good investment for audiophiles.