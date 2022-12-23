Blaupunkt launches soundbar-shaped portable wireless speakers in India

German audio and electronics brand on Friday launched its standalone soundbar-shaped wireless – the SBA15 and SBA15GM. The SBA15 and SBA15GM soundbars are priced at Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,399, respectively. These soundbars are available for purchase on online store in India.

SBA15 and SBA15GM: Specifications

The Blaupunkt SBA15 has dual 2-inch of 15W rated sound output. The SBA15GM has dual 2.5-inch of 14W rated sound output. Both soundbars feature a slim and compact design. Aimed at gamers, they can be paired with a smartphone, laptop, PC, and a TV. The SBA15GM features integrated LED lights into its design. Besides, it has a raised bottom profile and stands on two legs.

The SBA15 and SBA15GM soundbars are powered by a 2,000 mAh battery, supported by Blaupunkt's turbovolt fast charging . For connectivity, these two speakers offer a microSD slot, auxiliary port, USB port, Bluetooth, FM, and true wireless stereo (TWS) functions. As the soundbars are TWS-enabled products, connecting two bars will double the audio output.