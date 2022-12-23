JUST IN
Google-owned YouTube inks $2 bn annual deal for NFL 'Sunday Ticket'
Blaupunkt launches soundbar-shaped portable wireless speakers in India

Dubbed as Blaupunkt SBA15 and SBA15GM, the soundbars are priced at Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,399. Both the wireless speakers are available for purchase on Blaupunkt online store

Topics
Blaupunkt | Bluetooth audio devices | speakers

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Blaupunkt SBA15
Blaupunkt SBA15

German audio and electronics brand Blaupunkt on Friday launched its standalone soundbar-shaped wireless speakers – the SBA15 and SBA15GM. The SBA15 and SBA15GM soundbars are priced at Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,399, respectively. These soundbars are available for purchase on Blaupunkt online store in India.

Blaupunkt SBA15 and SBA15GM: Specifications

The Blaupunkt SBA15 has dual 2-inch speakers of 15W rated sound output. The SBA15GM has dual 2.5-inch speakers of 14W rated sound output. Both soundbars feature a slim and compact design. Aimed at gamers, they can be paired with a smartphone, laptop, PC, and a TV. The SBA15GM features integrated LED lights into its design. Besides, it has a raised bottom profile and stands on two legs.

The SBA15 and SBA15GM soundbars are powered by a 2,000 mAh battery, supported by Blaupunkt's turbovolt fast charging technology. For connectivity, these two speakers offer a microSD slot, auxiliary port, USB port, Bluetooth, FM, and true wireless stereo (TWS) functions. As the soundbars are TWS-enabled products, connecting two bars will double the audio output.

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 14:15 IST

