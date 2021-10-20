Britain fines Facebook $70 mn for breaching order in Giphy deal

-
ALSO READ
Anand Mahindra objects to Bengaluru being called 'Silicon Valley of India'
US blocks 14 Chinese tech companies with top Silicon Valley funding
Manchester, Silicon Valley…
Anand Mahindra, top Silicon Valley investors back space start-up Agnikul
Delta variant forces Silicon Valley giants to rethink office-return plans
-
Britain's competition regulator has fined Facebook 50.5 million pounds ($69.6 million) for breaching an order imposed during its investigation into the U.S. social media giant's purchase of GIF platform Giphy, the agency said on Wednesday.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said Facebook had deliberately failed to comply with its order, and the penalty served as a warning that no company was above the law.
Facebook has increasingly come under fire from regulators and lawmakers about its business practices.
It said it strongly disagreed with the CMA.
The regulator said Facebook had failed to provide full updates about its compliance with requirements to continue to compete with Giphy and not integrate its operations with Giphy's while its investigation was ongoing.
Facebook had not provided the required information, despite multiple warnings, the CMA said, and it considered its failure to comply deliberate.
"We warned Facebook that its refusal to provide us with important information was a breach of the order but, even after losing its appeal in two separate courts, Facebook continued to disregard its legal obligations," said Joel Bamford, senior director of mergers at the CMA.
"This should serve as a warning to any company that thinks it is above the law."
Bamford's words echo those of U.S. Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda on Tuesday after Facebook agreed to pay up to $14.25 million to settle civil claims over its adherence to recruitment rules.
A media report on Wednesday said Facebook was planning to rebrand, a change that would likely see a parent company overseeing its brands.
Responding to the CMA fine, Facebook said: "We strongly disagree with the CMA's unfair decision to punish Facebook for a best effort compliance approach, which the CMA itself ultimately approved.
"We will review the CMA's decision and consider our options."
($1 = 0.7258 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU