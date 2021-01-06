CES 2021: From bendable OLED TV to Micro LED TVs, here is what to expect

-
Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 is set to kick start from January 11. Unlike its previous iterations, the annual consumer electronics trade show will be an ‘all digital experience’ this year owing to Covid-19 pandemic. The event sees participation from both technology makers and technology users, and is often touted as the mecca for technology enthusiasts. While the preparations are on, some of the major technology companies like Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL, etc. have already confirmed their presence. Here is what to expect from CES 2021:
CES 2021: Dates
The CES 2021 will start from Monday, January 11, and the four-day event will continue until Thursday, January 14, 2021.
CES 2021: What to expect
LG
LG is planning to showcase a bendable OLED display of 48-inch in size. The display will feature a paper-thin screen that can straighten or bend as per need. Because of its curved interface, the screen seems to be designed for gaming purpose. The company claims that its latest OLED technology allows the display to remain flat, but it allows users to bend and unfold the display. LG would also be showcasing transparent OLED TVs and a range of MiniLED TVs (or ‘QNED’ TVs) at CES.
Samsung
Samsung is holding a ‘First Look 2021’ event on January 6, where the South Korean electronics giant is expected to show its upcoming TVs, smart refrigerators, and home appliances. The company has already announced its new 110-inch screen MicroLED TV, and it is rumoured to launch new TVs with the quantum dot/OLED hybrid technology, known as QD-OLED. Besides, it may also refresh its QLED TV range and upgraded its 8K TV line-up. The company also announced that it will reveal a new Exynos chipset on January 12 that will probably power the upcoming Galaxy S21 series.
Samsung is holding an event on January 14, where it be announcing its latest lineup of Galaxy flagship smartphones – the Galaxy S21 series.
Sony
Sony has posted a video teaser on its YouTube channel, hinting at the possible unveiling of its new BRAVIA TV at CES 2021 on January 7. A new range of TVs with 120Hz refresh rate are expected to be showcased by the Japanese electronics maker at the CES 2021.
TCL
TCL has confirmed that it will launch mini-LED display technology at the CES 2021. Besides, the company is also expected to unveil new QLED-driven TVs, soundbar audio systems and other home appliances at the event.
Amazfit
Amazfit has announced that it will introduce a high-end products to its GT series of health and fitness wearables. The company also confirmed the name of the products – GTS 2e and GTR 2e. Both the health and fitness wearables are expected to be similar to the GTS and GTR, respectively; albeit the Wi-Fi connectivity.
Intel, AMD, Nvidia
Chipmakers -- AMD, Intel, and Nvidia -- are expected to announce the next generation of hardware. AMD and Intel are expected to launch new processors while Nvidia could launch a new range of mid-range graphics cards for gamers.
Asus, Acer, Lenovo, HP
Asus, Acer, Lenovo, HP, etc., are expected to launch laptops and desktops at CES this year. ASUS has posted short video teasers for both its ROG Strix and TUF Gaming lineups.
