CES 2023: Asus unveils Vivobook, Zenbook, Studiobook, ExpertBook laptops

on January 5 unveiled its new range of laptops at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. Laptops unveiled include ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED (H7604), Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602BZ), Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404), Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404), and Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604). Below are the details:

ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED (H7604)

The ProArt Studiobook sports a 16-inch 3.2K 3D OLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. According to Asus, the laptop allows users to view 3D photos, videos, and games without glasses or headsets. It is supported by Asus Spatial Vision technology, which converts 2D visual content to 3D in real time. The OLED panel features adaptive dimming technology to maximize screen life. The 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPU, powers the laptop. It is offered with up to 64GB RAM. It comes integrated with advanced Asus IceCool Pro thermal technology to enhance performance. Other features include stylus-compatible haptic touchpad and the Asus Dial rotary control.





Asus ProArt Studiobook

Asus Vivobook Pro 16 3D OLED (K6604)

The Vivobook Pro 16 3D OLED sports a 16-inch glasses-free 3D OLED 3.2K screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered with up to 64GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM (dual SO-DIMMs), and up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD. The laptop is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPU. It supports MUX Switch and NVIDIA Studio Driver for an on-demand performance boost. Besides, it supports Asus IceCool Pro thermal technology and the Asus DialPad for creative control. Other features include dual Thunderbolt 4 ports for fast transfer speed of up to 40 Gbps and a standard SD card slot.





Asus Vivobook Pro 16 3D OLED

Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602BZ)

The Zenbook Pro sports a 16-inch 3.2K OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen of 16:10 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13905H processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPU and 32GB LPDDR5X RAM. The Active Aerodynamic System Ultra (AAS Ultra) mechanism powers the auto-tilting keyboard that ensures a comfortable typing angle, and enhances system cooling for maximum performance. Other features include white RGB intelligent lighting, Asus Dial and liquid metal thermal compound.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) and Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404)

The Zenbook Pro 14 OLED is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPU. The laptop is offered with 16GB DDR5 RAM, with an additional slot for memory expansion (up to a 32GB SO-DIMM), and a 2TB SSD. It sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED NanoEdge screen of 120Hz refresh rate with support for Dolby Vision. Other features include DialPad for app control and Pen 2.0 support, along with a full set of I/O ports.

The Zenbook 14X OLED has a thin-and-light chassis and comes in sandstone beige and inkwell gray colours. It is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. It is offered with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It sports a 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED HDR NanoEdge screen of 16:10 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by a 70Wh battery.





Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED

Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403CVA)

The ExpertBook B9 OLED laptop sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen of 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by Intel vPro platform based 13th Gen Intel CPU. It features a smart cooling system consisting of dual fans with smart dust removal to reduce fan noise. For security and privacy, it includes NFC login, face login, a Kensington lock slot, a physical webcam shield, and a fingerprint sensor. The laptop comes with a range of I/O ports including Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI, combo audio jack, and LAN.

Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip (CX3401FBA)

The Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip is powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16 GB of memory. It sports a 144 Hz WUXGA screen with 83 per cent screen-to-body ratio and full 360-degree ErgoLift hinge. According to the company, the laptop runs for up to 10 hours on a single charge. It comes with integrated Harman Kardon-certified spatial audio speaker. Other features includes four-zone RGB lighting and WiFi 6E.

Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (FA617)

Aimed at gamers, this laptop is powered by the Ryzen 9 Zen 4 CPU with Radeon RDNA3 GPU and AMD Smart Access Graphics. It comes with hardware support for USB4, up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 x4 storage, and DDR5 4800MHz RAM. It comes with 84-blade Arc Flow Fans, up to seven heat pipes, and four exhaust vents for cooling purposes. It features two-Way AI noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos, 90Wh battery, and USB-C port for charging.





Asus TUF Gaming

Asus TUF Gaming F15/17 and A15/17 (FX507/707 and FA507/707)

The F15/17 comes with up to an Intel Core i9-13900H processor and the TUF Gaming A15/17 comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor. With AI-powered technology like DLSS, supported titles will run at even higher frame rates for ultra-fluid motion – according to the company.

The laptops pack GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPU with a dedicated MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. The laptops are offered with M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD slot for storage. As part of the cooling system, dual Arc Flow Fans feature an 84-blade design, with blades that taper down to just 0.1 mm to reduce turbulence.