China technology giant drops 'Mi' branding after over a decade

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi to drop 'Mi' branding from its products starting with Mix 4: Report
China's Xiaomi to invest $10 billion in new EV unit over 10 years
Xiaomi to offer full spectrum of financial services in India via partners
China's Xiaomi fourth-quarter profit rises 36.7% on handset demand
China's Xiaomi announces smart EV business, to invest $10 bn over 10 years
-
Xiaomi on Monday announced a new visual identity for its premium range of products. With an aim to unify its global brand presence, its premium "Mi" series products will now be replaced with the new "Xiaomi" logo.
With the new brand identity introduction, there will be two distinct product series under the parent corporate brand. The corporate brand will continue to be represented by the "Mi" logo.
"Being a leading technology brand with a strong presence across the globe, our aim is to have a unified presence. With this new logo shift, we envision bridging the perception gap between our brand and products.
"The new Xiaomi logo will be used for our premium products that represent the pinnacle of technology and offer a premium experience. Ushering in the festive season, Xiaomi's premium product series Mi will be renamed to Xiaomi'," Jaskaran Singh Kapany, Head of Marketing, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.
The first Mi-branded smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 1, was launched in August 2011, which makes the brand almost 10 years old.
Over the years, the company launched tablets, TVs, smart devices, audio accessories, and more under the Mi brand.
Xiaomi for the first time had surpassed Samsung and Apple to become the number one smartphone brand in the world in June, a Counterpoint Research report showed recently.
Xiaomi's sales grew 26 per cent (month-on-month) in June, making it the fastest-growing brand for the month.
Xiaomi was also the number two brand globally for Q2 2021 in terms of sales, and cumulatively, has sold close to 800 million smartphones since its inception in 2011, according to Counterpoint Research's 'Monthly Market Pulse Service'.
--IANS
wh/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU