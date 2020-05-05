Covid-19 lockdown: Realme resumes online sales of smartphones, accessories

Chinese smartphone brand on Tuesday announced it has resumed sales of its and accessories through online channels -- com, Flipkart and Amazon. Meanwhile, the company’s offline channels in green and orange zones have also resumed operations complying with government directives with regard to relaxations.

"We have been receiving massive orders online since Sunday midnight and will be able to meet the current demand through our inventory stocks till factory reopens," said the company in a statement.

The brand has approached the Uttar Pradesh government to get necessary approvals for reopening limited production lines with measures to ensure the safety of its employees.

"If we receive the approval, our factory's primary task will be on producing the new Narzo series and the popular existing models including 6 series," said the company.

The company had postponed the Narzo-series launch event and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIOT) products that were scheduled for April owing to the





Besides sales channels, the company has also resumed service centres in green and orange zones, and plan to gradually resume the operations in other areas in accordance with advisory and guidelines issued by respective state governments. Owing to and restrictions due to Covid-19 pandemic, Realme has extended warranty on products, which expired during the lockdown period, till June 30.



The company has procured necessary permissions for the vehicles to pick up goods and steps are taken to ensure proper supply to the customers.

On Monday, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and mobile manufacturers urged the UP government to help restart manufacturing gradually in the Noida-Greater Noida belt so that supply chain can be streamlined in days to come.

Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA, said the normalcy up to 30 per cent in mobile manufacturing will return by the end of May if factories are allowed to function.