Despite privacy changes, digital ad spend to hit $753 bn in 2026

-
ALSO READ
Meta opens Privacy Centre to educate users on data security
Meta shares plunge 20% as Facebook feels heat from Apple and TikTok
Meta testing new controls for users, businesses in Facebook News Feed
Russia on verge of throwing out Chinese TikTok, launches 'homemade Tiktok'
After Meta, Apple asks employees to submit Covid booster jab proof
-
Despite app store privacy changes by Apple and Google that are hitting advertisers, global digital advertising spend will increase from $407 billion in 2022 to $753 billion in 2026 -- an 85 per cent growth and driven by in-app growth, a new report showed on Monday.
Although privacy changes from Apple and Google are restricting the potential for effective ad attribution, there are still major opportunities.
The mobile in-app revenue will account for 56 per cent of global spend by 2026, according to Juniper Research.
The report predicts that total mobile in-app advertising spend will increase from $201 billion in 2022 to $425 billion in 2026, as brands strive to secure consumer trust.
"With recent data collection policy changes by technology giants creating further challenges for mobile attribution, enterprises must adopt a code of best practice to maximise return on advertising spend and support probabilistic attribution models," said research author Scarlett Woodford.
Apple iOS privacy changes will cost Meta (formerly Facebook) a whopping $10 billion in 2022, the social network has forecast.
According to the report, in order to optimise opt-ins, enterprises must "clearly outline their data collection, storage, and usage policies".
When it comes to desktop advertising, the spending will increase from $97 billion in 2022 to $142 billion in 2026, despite a diversion of spend towards handheld devices and the implementation of data protection regulation impacting cookie policies.
The research identified video as a key channel for advertisers, with video ad spend expected to grow by 63 per cent over the next four years.
The success of TikTok and YouTube Shorts continues to drive demand for video advertising and justify premium charges, said the report.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU