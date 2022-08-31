DoT and TRAI to start consultation on regulating OTT communication apps

-
ALSO READ
How to transfer WhatsApp chats, and other data from Android to iPhone
WhatsApp to roll out new privacy features; to allow users to leave silently
Uber users in Delhi, NCR can book their rides using Hindi on WhatsApp
WhatsApp working on 'login approval' feature for additional security
5G spectrum price cuts not sufficient: Telecom operators slam Trai
-
Over-the-top (OTT) communication apps like WhatsApp and Signal may soon be regulated in India. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has sent a reference to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for consultation, according to a report by BusinessLine (BL).
DoT has undertaken various deliberations to regulate OTT communication apps to prevent the misuse of technology, the report added.
The department will soon start consultation with the Ministry of Electronics and IT, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
In November 2018, TRAI had issued a paper titled, "Regulatory Framework for OTT Communication Services", seeking the regulation of apps in India.
However, after consultation, in September 2020, with several stakeholders, it ruled out the need for any such regulation at the time. But it also added that the review would be done soon.
Also, it had said that hasty regulation may harm the industry and thus market forces be allowed to respond to the situation, without TRAI's intervention until needed.
The telecom operators will, according to BL, welcome the move as they have long demanded that OTT apps that provide the same services as operators should be subjected to similar regulations.
Industry bodies, on the other hand, including the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), have been opposing any such regulatory provisions since TRAI's paper in 2018.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU