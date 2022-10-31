Elon Musk has quietly made a change in Twitter homepage, says report

has quietly made a change in Twitter's homepage.

According to The Verge, Musk requested that the Explore page which displays trending tweets and news stories, be redirected to the logged-out users visiting .com.

Before the change, the platform's homepage used to display just a sign-up form when logged out which encouraged users to create accounts in order to access tweets.

Musk's directive required the involvement of the Vice President, in order to override a code freeze set in place to prevent renegade employees from making changes during the takeover process, the report said.

With less than three days under his belt as "Chief Twit", Musk has already begun to quickly transform the company from the inside out, as evidenced by his modification of Twitter's homepage.

Recently, the company had planned to charge users $19.99 per month for verification.

Verified users would have 90 days to subscribe under the current plan in order to keep their blue checkmark.

It was informed to the team members that if they failed to launch the feature by the deadline of November 7, then they had to face termination.

Musk wanted subscriptions to increase to cover up half of the business' total revenue.

