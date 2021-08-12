Facebook may have to unwind $400-mn Giphy deal on UK's competition concerns

-
ALSO READ
Instagram CEO explains how photo sharing platform decides what users see
Instagram launches new collaborative feature for Reels in India and UK
Instagram rolls out full screen, 30-second ads in Reels globally from today
How to set-up Facebook tools to control comments on posts, filter News Feed
Facebook India's video push, helped by partnerships, to get stronger
-
Britain might require Facebook to sell GIF website Giphy after the country's competition regulator said on Thursday its investigation found the deal between the two companies would harm competition in the display advertising market.
Facebook, the world's largest social media company, bought Giphy, a website for making and sharing animated images, or GIFs, in May last year to integrate it with its photo-sharing app, Instagram. The deal was pegged at $400 million by Axios.
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) began a probe into the deal in January at a time when the social media network was under global regulatory scrutiny over antitrust concerns. In April the CMA referred the deal to an in-depth investigation.
"Giphy's takeover could see Facebook withdrawing GIFs from competing platforms or requiring more user data in order to access them. It also removes a potential challenger to Facebook," said Stuart McIntosh, chair of the independent investigation for the CMA.
The CMA said that it has engaged with other agencies reviewing the deal to help the CMA's investigation, and is now inviting comments from interested parties by Sept. 2 for its provisional findings.
California-based Facebook and Giphy did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU