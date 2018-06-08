Facebook to dial down 'now connected on Messenger' notification

-
The next time you become friends with someone on Facebook, you will no longer see the annoying 'You Are Now Connected On Messenger' alert.
The company has realised it was being too pushy when it sent alerts for new friends joining your list. Facebook said that it is working to make these notifications more useful and send fewer of them, TechCrunch has reported.
It will use machine learning to understand which user does not like the alerts and based on past behaviour will stop sending some of them.
