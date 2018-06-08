JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Bhushan Steel appoints two additional directors on company's board

Philip Morris to target Indian smokers with pen-like iQOS device: Sources
Business Standard

Facebook to dial down 'now connected on Messenger' notification

The social media giant will use machine learning to understand which user does not like the alerts and will stop sending some of them.

ANI  |  California [United States] 

Global internet access: Facebook doesn't like what it sees in the mirror

The next time you become friends with someone on Facebook, you will no longer see the annoying 'You Are Now Connected On Messenger' alert.

The company has realised it was being too pushy when it sent alerts for new friends joining your list. Facebook said that it is working to make these notifications more useful and send fewer of them, TechCrunch has reported.
 

It will use machine learning to understand which user does not like the alerts and based on past behaviour will stop sending some of them.
First Published: Fri, June 08 2018. 16:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements