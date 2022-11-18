JUST IN
FakeCatcher: Know everything about Intel's real-time deepfake detector tech
Reliance Jio announces rollout of 'True 5G' service in Delhi, NCR cities
Samsung's affordable Galaxy A14 5G may feature Exynos 1330 processor
Netflix integration with Google Home, Nest devices not working: Report
Google Maps gets 'search with live view' and other features: Know more
Meta introduces 'find, message, and buy from business' feature on WhatsApp
Draft personal data protection Bill: Penalties may range up to Rs 250 crore
Best people are staying, so I'm not super worried: Musk on Twitter exodus
Gaming industry to add 100k new jobs across domains in FY23: Report
Zuckerberg unveils new features to help people find and buy on WhatsApp
You are here: Home » Technology Â» News
Reliance Jio announces rollout of 'True 5G' service in Delhi, NCR cities
Business Standard

FakeCatcher: Know everything about Intel's real-time deepfake detector tech

Intel claims that FakeCatcher is the world's first real-time deepfake detector, which can detect fake videos in milliseconds with a 96% accuracy rate

Topics
Intel Corp | artifical intelligence | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

FakeCatcher
FakeCatcher

American technology company Intel on November 14 unveiled the FakeCatcher, its deepfake detection platform. The company said it is the world’s first real-time deepfake detector, which can detect fake videos in milliseconds with a 96 per cent accuracy rate. Here is everything you need to know about the Intel’s real-time deepfake detector tech FakeCatcher:

“Deepfake videos are everywhere now. You have probably already seen them; videos of celebrities doing or saying things they never actually did.” said Ilke Demir, Senior staff research scientist, Intel Labs.

What is a deepfake

Deepfake is essentially a video in which a person's face or body has been digitally altered so that they appear to be someone else. Deception due to deepfakes can cause harm and mislead people, resulting in negative consequences like diminished trust in the media. It’s tough to detect these deepfake videos in real time as the detection apps take a lot of time for uploading videos for analysis, then hours for results.

How Intel’s tech works to identify deepfake

It runs on a server using Intel hardware and software, and interfaces through a web-based platform. On the software side, a collection of specialist tools form the optimised FakeCatcher architecture, which the real-time platform uses to detect deepfake. On the hardware side, the real-time detection platform can run up to 72 different detection streams simultaneously on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

"Unlike, Most of the deep learning-based detectors, which look at raw data to try to find signs of inauthenticity and identify what is wrong with a video. FakeCatcher looks for authentic clues in real videos. It assesses what makes us human - subtle blood flow in the pixels of a video. These blood flow signals are collected from all over the face and algorithms translate these signals into spatiotemporal maps. Then, using deep learning, it can instantly detect whether a video is real or fake." said Intel in a statement.

Why it matters

FakeCatcher helps restore trust by enabling users to distinguish between real and fake content. Intel suggests that there are several potential uses of FakeCatcher. Social media platforms can leverage the technology to prevent users from uploading harmful deepfake videos. Global news organizations can use the detector to avoid accidentally spreading manipulated videos. And, nonprofit organisations can employ the platform to democratize detection of deepfakes for everyone.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Intel Corp

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 16:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU