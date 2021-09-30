Facebook launches largest creator education, enablement programme in India

At and Facebook’s 2021 edition of ‘Creator Day India’ on Thursday, the company launched its largest creator and enablement programme in India - www.bornoninstagram.com - which includes an e-learning course, aimed at encouraging, educating and enabling creators even more on the platform.

Focusing on content creators who drive more users, viewers and commerce across different platforms, platforms are upping their focus on helping them do more, monetise better and drive user engagement.

The event also featured creators who launched their own augmented reality effects in partnership with Facebook, as well those who have monetised well and had learnings to share with all.

Creator Day India saw keynotes from Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, who spoke about the success of Reels in India, the importance of India and the work that’s in progress to help creators earn a living on the platform.

“Creators across India are shaping popular culture, and we are proud that our platforms play a big role in unleashing their creativity and help them earn a living. The building blocks of a creator economy are coming into place. And we are keen to lean in to enable creators to learn, earn and grow their communities on our platforms,” said Vice President and Managing Director, India, Ajit Mohan.





launched the next phase of Born-on- in an attempt to make access to creator resources more scalable and democratised. The "Born on Instagram" programme was launched in 2019, but will now have a sizable impact with creators across India getting a chance to learn through a self-paced e-learning course. At the end of the course, they will receive a course completion certificate as well.

The programme will also provide live masterclasses with experts, latest information on trends, product updates and challenges to keep up with what’s unfolding on Instagram. It will also provide creators the option to unlock monetary opportunities through various rewards and brand partnerships.

Instagram also shared details of the range of monetisation tools it offers to support creators’ various needs and ambitions. Nikhil Chawla, a food and travel creator of the page ‘Hmm’, Nijo Johnson, founder of the page PDT Stories, and Sravya Kadiyalaa from Tamada Media, shared their experience of leveraging in-stream ads which enable creators to monetise videos as short as one minute to earn a sustainable income.

There has been an over 35 per cent year-on-year growth in the number of monetising Facebook creators and video publishers in India, and over 160 per cent year-on-year growth in the in-stream revenue earned by monetising creators and video publishers in India.

The company also highlighted its suite of monetisation tools including paid online events which was launched during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic to help content creators earn money from events such as concerts, cooking classes and virtual tours, among others.

Spark AR, the company's mobile AR platform also announced a first-of-a-kind pilot.

Facebook has paired six emerging and aspiring creators, known for their talent, with top Indian AR developers - Roman Pillai (@theroznick), Hardik Save (@hardiksave01), Naveen Upadhyay (@Naaaviiii), Kavin Kumar (@rbkavin), Varun Raikar (@vr7.tech), Nithin NS (@think.with.nithin), to showcase the ease of AR creation and highlight the way it can trigger trends.

AR filters are a growing use case among Instagram users and the ability to create new ones will likely interest more users on the platform.

As a result, the creators @TheMermaidscales @hiSukirti @sakshishivdasani @rjabhinavv @jodianoorabh and @sbhubhamusic launched their AR effects on Creator Day India.