Facebook launches largest creator education, enablement programme in India

-
ALSO READ
Second coming of social media has a business peg: Facebook India head
Best platforms seeing biggest spike in new users: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath
Explained: How the influencer industry changes with new ad norms
Instagram launches new collaborative feature for Reels in India and UK
'Don't want to fly in private jet, own a yacht': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath
-
At Instagram and Facebook’s 2021 edition of ‘Creator Day India’ on Thursday, the company launched its largest creator education and enablement programme in India - www.bornoninstagram.com - which includes an e-learning course, aimed at encouraging, educating and enabling creators even more on the platform.
Focusing on content creators who drive more users, viewers and commerce across different platforms, platforms are upping their focus on helping them do more, monetise better and drive user engagement.
The event also featured creators who launched their own augmented reality effects in partnership with Facebook, as well those who have monetised well and had learnings to share with all.
Creator Day India saw keynotes from Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, who spoke about the success of Reels in India, the importance of India and the work that’s in progress to help creators earn a living on the platform.
“Creators across India are shaping popular culture, and we are proud that our platforms play a big role in unleashing their creativity and help them earn a living. The building blocks of a creator economy are coming into place. And we are keen to lean in to enable creators to learn, earn and grow their communities on our platforms,” said Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India, Ajit Mohan.
ALSO READ: Facebook to highlight own positive research on Instagram and teens
Instagram launched the next phase of Born-on-Instagram in an attempt to make access to creator resources more scalable and democratised. The "Born on Instagram" programme was launched in 2019, but will now have a sizable impact with creators across India getting a chance to learn through a self-paced e-learning course. At the end of the course, they will receive a course completion certificate as well.
The programme will also provide live masterclasses with experts, latest information on trends, product updates and challenges to keep up with what’s unfolding on Instagram. It will also provide creators the option to unlock monetary opportunities through various rewards and brand partnerships.
Instagram also shared details of the range of monetisation tools it offers to support creators’ various needs and ambitions. Nikhil Chawla, a food and travel creator of the Facebook page ‘Hmm’, Nijo Johnson, founder of the Facebook page PDT Stories, and Sravya Kadiyalaa from Tamada Media, shared their experience of leveraging in-stream ads which enable creators to monetise videos as short as one minute to earn a sustainable income.
There has been an over 35 per cent year-on-year growth in the number of monetising Facebook creators and video publishers in India, and over 160 per cent year-on-year growth in the in-stream revenue earned by monetising creators and video publishers in India.
The company also highlighted its suite of monetisation tools including paid online events which was launched during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic to help content creators earn money from events such as concerts, cooking classes and virtual tours, among others.
Spark AR, the company's mobile AR platform also announced a first-of-a-kind pilot.
Facebook has paired six emerging and aspiring creators, known for their talent, with top Indian AR developers - Roman Pillai (@theroznick), Hardik Save (@hardiksave01), Naveen Upadhyay (@Naaaviiii), Kavin Kumar (@rbkavin), Varun Raikar (@vr7.tech), Nithin NS (@think.with.nithin), to showcase the ease of AR creation and highlight the way it can trigger trends.
AR filters are a growing use case among Instagram users and the ability to create new ones will likely interest more users on the platform.
As a result, the creators @TheMermaidscales @hiSukirti @sakshishivdasani @rjabhinavv @jodianoorabh and @sbhubhamusic launched their AR effects on Creator Day India.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU