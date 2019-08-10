Features that make Samsung Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10 Plus great upgrades

South Korean electronics manufacturer on August 8 unveiled the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. This is the first time the company has launched two models under its Note-series Both phones come with several upgrades, including a more capable SPen with enhanced note-taking and remote-controller functionality. Let’s take a look at some of the key features of the Galaxy Note10 and the Galaxy Note10 Plus which make them worthy upgrades:

Display

First introduced in the Galaxy S10-series, the dynamic AMOLED display promises better colour rendition, improved contrast and higher brightness than conventional AMOLED panels. The display is HDR10+ certified which makes it the only panel capable of rendering content with dynamic tone meta information mapped with each frame.

Productivity

The Galaxy Note-series has always been about productivity and the Galaxy Note10 and the Galaxy Note10 Plus add new capabilities to the productivity platter. Both the phones come with digital stylus, called SPen, which makes it easy to take down notes on the phone. Using the Samsung Notes app, you can now covert handwritten notes into digital text in both phones, and export in different formats, including Microsoft Word.

Additionally, the Galaxy Note10 extends Samsung DeX’s capabilities, making it easier for users to work between their phone and a PC or Mac. With a compatible USB connection, now you can drag and drop files between devices, and use DeX-compatible mobile apps with a mouse and a keyboard. Thanks to Samsung’s partnership with Microsoft, the Galaxy Note10 has a ‘Link to Windows’ feature integrated directly into the quick panel. This allows users to see notifications, send and receive messages, and review recent photos on a Windows 10 computer.

Imaging

The Galaxy Note10 and the Galaxy Note10 Plus support live focus in videos, allowing users to record videos with DSLR-like natural bokeh (blur effect) in the background which makes the focused subject stand out. Additionally, both phones have ‘Zoom-In’ mics, which amplify the audio of the object in frame by limiting background noise. Besides videography features, both phones’ front cameras support night mode for low-light photography.

Gaming

The Galaxy Note10 phones have an artificial intelligence-based ‘Game Booster’ mode, which optimises phones' performance and power consumption depending on game requirements. Both phones also support PlayGalaxy Link P2P streaming service, which allows users to continue playing PC games on their phones. Additionally, both phones have built-in screen recorder with support for SPen for easy annotations on recordings.

Charging

The Galaxy Note10 phones support fast charging -- wired and wireless. While both come bundled with 25W fast charger, the Plus model is also compatible with 45W fast charger (sold separately).



