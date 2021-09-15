Flexnest FlexBike review: Ideal in current situation for workouts from home

Gurugram-based fitness technology start-up Flexnest recently launched its Bluetooth-enabled smart bike called FlexBike in India.

Priced at Rs 29,990, FlexBike features a Bluetooth sensor to connect with the user’s smartphone or tablet. The Flexbike connects with the company’s app which allows users to choose through three types of bike workouts: Quick ride, Virtual ride, and Class ride.

While Quick ride is the usual workout mode, Virtual ride brings on your phone or tablet's screen videos from various cities around the world. In the Class rides, users can get on-demand classes with Flexnest instructors.

The FlexBike has a sturdy build and you can easily assemble it at home. Once done, you can activate the bike Bluetooth by pedaling for a few seconds for the Flexnest app to detect the bike. It took a while for the app to detect the bike for the first time, but it was smooth later on.

The bike is mostly metal and has a very minimal look. We had the black unit with orange accents.

When it comes to workouts, the app manages to track most of the fitness metrics but don't expect insights other than time, calories, and distance when you use the bike. This is slightly disappointing as I'd expected more details of my workout.

The app also did not let me enter my weight, as it only works with Flexscale which you will have to buy separately. Again, it makes no sense for a person to buy another device just to add a few details.

When it comes to the overall workout experience, I'd say things are pretty smooth as you can adjust the resistance easily, the bike doesn't move much when you pedal even when you cross 110 rpm, and there are plenty of workout sessions to pick from.

We picked virtual ride mode once and it was an immersive experience as you get videos from several cities from the world.

The guided classes for me were the best part; that's where you get to set a ride target as instructors guide you throughout the session.

Verdict

Overall, the bike is effective as a workout tool especially for those who find it hard to go for an outdoor bike ride. Even in lockdown scenarios, fitness enthusiasts can carry on with their workout sessions.

Priced modestly at Rs 29,990, FlexBike could be an effective smart bike for basic to intermediate workouts. Those looking for more in terms of fitness insights can explore a bit as FlexBike may not really be an answer for all your needs.