Flipkart announces range of Nokia-branded smart TVs with Onkyo sound system

Flipkart has announced a range of Nokia-branded smart televisions, powered by Android 9.0 Pie TV platform, ahead of its Big Billion Days sale, which commences from October 16. Named Nokia Smart TV, the range will be available in three screen resolution variants – HD, FullHD and UltraHD.
“This festive season, Smart TVs are dominating the market like never before. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of smarter and more digitally-savvy lifestyle, prompting consumers to adopt Smart TVs in an affordable manner - equally from metros and non-metro cities of India.
As consumers plan their festive season shopping, we want to ensure that they have a wide range of choices across specifications, variants, and design. Towards this endeavor, we are excited to strengthen our collaboration with Nokia to bring a wider suite of Nokia Smart TVs to India to address the much-needed market gap of value-for-money Smart TV range,” Dev Iyer, Vice President – Private Brands at Flipkart said in a statement.
ALSO READ: Nokia Smart TV 55 review: Pricier than peers but totally worth it
The base model with 32-inch screen and HD ready resolution is priced at Rs 12,999 and the 43-inch screen model with fullHD resolution is priced at Rs 22,999. In the UHD resolution series, the 43-inch screen model is priced at Rs 28,999, the 50-inch screen model is priced at Rs 33,999; the 55-inch screen model is priced at Rs 39,999; and the 65-inch screen model is priced at Rs 59,999. For audio, Flipkart has partnered with Japanese audio technology company Onkyo and the televisions in the new range come equipped with Onkyo soundbar system.
|Features
|Specification
|Viewing Experience
|UHD range: MaxBrite Display + Micro Dimming + Advanced contrast ratio (5000:1) + HDR10
|HD and fullHD: MaxBrite Display + MicroDimming + Advanced contrast ratio (3000:1)
|Audio
|Dolby Audio, Onkyo surround sound
|AI features
|Pronto Focal AI Engine which enables AI picture, sound, and interaction
|Design
|Diamond cut bezel design
|Panel
|VA Panel
|OS
|Certified Android 9.0
|Speaker Output
|48W sound power (30W Speakers + 18W tweeters) in 50”,55” and 65”
|39W sound power (24W Speakers + 15W tweeters) in 32” and 43”
|Processor
|Quad-core processor
|Bluetooth
|Built-in two-way Bluetooth
|RAM/ROM
|2GB/16GB in UHD Range (43”, 50”, 55”, 65”)
|1.5 GB/8 GB in 32” HD and 43” FHD
|GPU
|Quad-core Mali GPU
|USB Port
|3
|HDMI Port
|2
|Built-in WIFI & Built-in Bluetooth
|Yes
