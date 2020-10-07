Flipkart announces range of Nokia-branded smart TVs with Onkyo sound system

has announced a range of Nokia-branded smart televisions, powered by Android 9.0 Pie TV platform, ahead of its Big Billion Days sale, which commences from October 16. Named Smart TV, the range will be available in three screen resolution variants – HD, FullHD and UltraHD.

“This festive season, are dominating the market like never before. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of smarter and more digitally-savvy lifestyle, prompting consumers to adopt in an affordable manner - equally from metros and non-metro cities of India.

As consumers plan their festive season shopping, we want to ensure that they have a wide range of choices across specifications, variants, and design. Towards this endeavor, we are excited to strengthen our collaboration with to bring a wider suite of to India to address the much-needed market gap of value-for-money Smart TV range,” Dev Iyer, Vice President – Private Brands at said in a statement.

The base model with 32-inch screen and HD ready resolution is priced at Rs 12,999 and the 43-inch screen model with fullHD resolution is priced at Rs 22,999. In the UHD resolution series, the 43-inch screen model is priced at Rs 28,999, the 50-inch screen model is priced at Rs 33,999; the 55-inch screen model is priced at Rs 39,999; and the 65-inch screen model is priced at Rs 59,999. For audio, has partnered with Japanese audio technology company Onkyo and the televisions in the new range come equipped with Onkyo soundbar system.