Flipkart announces range of Nokia-branded smart TVs with Onkyo sound system

Priced Rs 12,999 onwards, the Nokia Smart TVs will be available in three variants based on screen resolution - HD, FullHD and UltraHD

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Nokia Smart TV 65
Flipkart has announced a range of Nokia-branded smart televisions, powered by Android 9.0 Pie TV platform, ahead of its Big Billion Days sale, which commences from October 16. Named Nokia Smart TV, the range will be available in three screen resolution variants – HD, FullHD and UltraHD.

“This festive season, Smart TVs are dominating the market like never before. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of smarter and more digitally-savvy lifestyle, prompting consumers to adopt Smart TVs in an affordable manner - equally from metros and non-metro cities of India.

As consumers plan their festive season shopping, we want to ensure that they have a wide range of choices across specifications, variants, and design. Towards this endeavor, we are excited to strengthen our collaboration with Nokia to bring a wider suite of Nokia Smart TVs to India to address the much-needed market gap of value-for-money Smart TV range,” Dev Iyer, Vice President – Private Brands at Flipkart said in a statement.

The base model with 32-inch screen and HD ready resolution is priced at Rs 12,999 and the 43-inch screen model with fullHD resolution is priced at Rs 22,999. In the UHD resolution series, the 43-inch screen model is priced at Rs 28,999, the 50-inch screen model is priced at Rs 33,999; the 55-inch screen model is priced at Rs 39,999; and the 65-inch screen model is priced at Rs 59,999. For audio, Flipkart has partnered with Japanese audio technology company Onkyo and the televisions in the new range come equipped with Onkyo soundbar system.

Features Specification
Viewing Experience UHD range: MaxBrite Display + Micro Dimming + Advanced contrast ratio (5000:1) + HDR10
HD and fullHD: MaxBrite Display + MicroDimming + Advanced contrast ratio (3000:1)
Audio Dolby Audio, Onkyo surround sound
AI features Pronto Focal AI Engine which enables AI picture, sound, and interaction
Design Diamond cut bezel design
Panel VA Panel
OS Certified Android 9.0
Speaker Output 48W sound power (30W Speakers + 18W tweeters) in 50”,55” and 65”
39W sound power (24W Speakers + 15W tweeters) in 32” and 43”
Processor Quad-core processor
Bluetooth Built-in two-way Bluetooth
RAM/ROM 2GB/16GB in UHD Range (43”, 50”, 55”, 65”)
1.5 GB/8 GB in 32” HD and 43” FHD
GPU Quad-core Mali GPU
USB Port 3
HDMI Port 2
Built-in WIFI & Built-in Bluetooth Yes

First Published: Wed, October 07 2020. 12:27 IST

