Flipkart Big Billion sale: Deals on phones from Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo & more

Home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart's annual festive season sale, Big Billion Days sale', started on September 29 and will go on until October 4. Under this, the company is offering several deals, discounts and offers on several products, including smartphones. As part of Big Billion Days, you can get up to 10 per cent instant discount on smartphones using Axis Bank credit and debit cards and ICICI Bank credit cards. Besides, the online e-tailer is also offering exchange offers, subsidised complete mobile protection plan, interest-free equated monthly instalment scheme, and more.



Here are some of the best deals on smartphones available under the Big Billion Days sale:

Samsung Galaxy S9+ (6GB/64GB)

This 2018 flagship smartphone from the South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung is on sale at a discounted price of Rs 34,999, which is 50 per cent lower than its prevailing retail price of Rs 70,000. The phone has a 6.2-inch QHD+ infinity super AMOLED screen with curved edges. It is powered by Exynos 9810 mobile processor, mated with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone has dual 12-megapixel cameras on the back, and an 8MP camera on the front. Powered by 3,500 mAh battery, the phone supports wireless charging, also.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro (6GB/128GB)

A midrange smartphone with flagship specifications is available at a discounted price of Rs 24,999, which is 13 per cent lower than its retail price of Rs 28,999. The phone has a 6.39-inch AMOLED screen of a fullHD+ resolution with in-display fingerprint technology for phone unlock mechanism. It boasts an all-screen design and has a pop-up selfie camera module, featuring a 20MP sensor. The phone has triple camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile processor, a 4,000 mAh battery and a Google Android Pie operating system.

Google Pixel 3a (4GB/64GB)

An affordable offering based on the Google Pixel 3-series, the Pixel 3a is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 29,999, which is 25 per cent lower than its prevailing retail price of Rs 39,999. The Pixel 3a has a 5.6-inch fullHD+ OLED screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 mobile processor. The phone has a 12.2MP camera on the rear and an 8MP camera on the front. Powering the device is a 3,000 mAh battery.

Realme 5 Pro (4GB/64GB)

This quad rear camera-based smartphone is currently available at Rs 12,999 on all pre-paid transactions, a Rs 3,000 lower than its retail price of Rs 15,999. The phone has a 6.3-inch fullHD+ screen with teardrop notch on the top, accommodating the phone’s 16MP selfie camera. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 mobile processor, 4,035 mAh battery and Android Pie-based Color OS 6 operating system. The phone supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging. It’s quad camera set-up on the back has a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Vivo Z1 Pro (4GB/64GB)

This punch hole screen-based smartphone is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 12,990, which is 18 percent lower than its retail price of Rs 15,990. The phone has a 6.53-inch fullHD+ resolution screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 mobile processor, a 5,000 mAh battery and an Android Pie operating system. The phone has triple camera set up on the back; a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera, placed inside the punch-hole screen.

