Flipkart Big Diwali sale: iPhone 7 to Realme XT, the best smartphone deals

Home-grown e-commerce platform is hosting a five-day festive season sale in which it is offering discounts, deals, exchange offers, bank offers, zero-interest equated monthly instalment schemes, etc, on a wide range of products, including Named the Big Diwali sale, the festive-season sale started on October 21 and will continue until October 25.

In the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering up to 10 per cent instant discount on SBI cards and credit-card EMI transactions. Additionally, is also offering a 10 per cent off on select mobile phones on all debit and credit card transactions.

Here is a look at some of the best deals on smartphones:

iPhone 7 (32GB)

Though three generations old now, the iPhone 7 is still a decent choice for someone who wishes to get into the Apple product ecosystem. This smartphone is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 26,999, nine per cent lower than its prevailing retail price of Rs 29,900. Flipkart is also offering no-interest EMI, exchange offer, and Rs 1,000 off on all prepaid orders. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is offering six months of free YouTube Premium access with this phone.

Realme XT (4GB/64GB)

The Realme XT is a midrange smartphone with 64-megapixel sensor-based quad-camera set-up on the back. The phone is currently available at Rs 15,999. Flipkart is also offering no-interest EMI, exchange offer, and bank offers on this phone. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is offering six months of free YouTube Premium access with this phone.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999, which is 25 per cent lower than its prevailing retail price of Rs 15,999. Flipkart is offering an additional Rs 1,000 off on prepaid transactions, which brings down the phone’s effective cost to Rs 10,999. The phone has a 48MP dual camera set-up on the back, Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back, dot notch-shaped screen and USB type-C charging and data transfer port. At its current discounted price, this phone is a steal.

This smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,999, which is 34 per cent lower than its prevailing retail price of Rs 22,999. It is the only phone in its segment that offers 48MP primary camera, punch-hole screen with cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio and ample storage space of 128GB. The phone is eligible for Flipkart’s no-interest EMI, exchange offer, and bank offers. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is offering six months of free YouTube Premium access with this phone.

The most affordable of Google smartphones, after festive-season discount, is available at Rs 29,999, which is 25 per cent lower than the prevailing retail price of Rs 39,999. The Pixel 3a is an affordable variant of the Google Pixel 3 smartphone. Though it has similar features, including the camera, it trades off the premium specifications of the elder sibling and is a deal for Pixel lovers at its current price.