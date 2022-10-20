JUST IN
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Samsung to Realme, deals on budget 5G smartphones
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Samsung to Realme, deals on budget 5G smartphones

In its Big Diwali sale, Flipkart is offering exchange deals, bank offers, discounts, and no-cost EMI scheme on select smartphones. Check out the deals on budget 5G smartphones

Realme 9i 5G launched on Thursday, August 18. Source : Twitter
Realme 9i 5G (Source : Twitter)

After the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart is now hosting another festival season sale called Big Diwali sale in which the e-commerce platform is offering exchange deals, bank offers, discounts, no-cost equated monthly instalment scheme, and more on smartphones. The sale started on October 19 and would continue until October 23. Here are the deals and offers currently available on budget 5G smartphones:

Samsung F23 5G

The Samsung F23 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999 after cashback, discounts, and other offers. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, the smartphone has a 6.6-inch fullHD+ screen, 5G connectivity, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It boots Android 12 operating system with Samsung OneUI interface layered on top.

Vivo T1 5G

Inclusive of all offers, the Vivo T1 5G is available at Rs 13,990 for the base model. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 695 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery. It sports a 6.5-inch fullHD screen. It comes in rainbow fantasy, silky white, and starlight black colours.

Moto g62 5G

The Moto g62 is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,749 – for the base model with 6GB and 128GB storage – after cashback, discounts, and other offers. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, this smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.55-inch fullHD+ screen.

Poco X4 Pro 5G

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 13,999, inclusive of all offers. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and 5,000 mAh battery. It sports a 6.67-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme 9i 5G

The Realme 9i is available at an effective price of Rs 13,199 – 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration – after discounts, cashbacks, and offers. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G processor and a 5,000 mAh battery. The 5G smartphone comes in metallica gold, rocking black, and soulful blue colours.

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 10:52 IST

