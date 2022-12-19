Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Know deals, discounts, bank offers on phones

is hosting 'Big Saving Days' sale in which the e-commerce platform is offering exchange deals, bank offers, discounts, no-interest equated monthly installment scheme on several products, including . The sale started on December 16 and it will continue until December 21. In the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering an instant discount of up to 10 per cent on Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India cards. Below are details of the deals and offers:

Poco M4 Pro 5G

The 5G smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999 for the base model with 4GB and 64GB storage. Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor, it sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported with an 33W wired charger. It comes in power black, cool blue, and POCO yellow colours.

Realme Narzo 50

The budget smartphone is available at Rs 12,999 for the base model with 4GB and 64GB storage. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Helio G96 Processor and 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch fullHD IPS LCD screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It runs Android 11 operating system-based Realme UI 2.0.

Moto g62 5G

Inclusive of all offers, the Moto g62 is available at Rs 14,999 for the base model with 6GB and 128GB storage. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, this smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.55-inch fullHD+ screen. It boasts a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor.

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G

Inclusive of all offers, the smartphone is available at Rs 41,999. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, it sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits of peak brightness level. The smartphone comes in 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB configurations. It boots Android 12 operating system-based ColorOS 12.1. It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery, supported by 80W wired charging.

S22+

The S22+ is available at a discounted price of Rs 69,249, including bank offer and discounts. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, it sports a6.6-inch AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits of peak brightness level. It features a HDR10+ certified screen and a 4,500 mAh battery.