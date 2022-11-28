Flipkart Black Friday sale: Deals on Pixel 7, Nothing Phone (1), and more

is hosting Black Friday sale in which the e-commerce platform is offering exchange deals, bank offers, discounts, no-cost equated monthly installment scheme, and more on . The sale started on November 25, and it will continue until November 30. In the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering an instant discount of up to 12 per cent on Citi Bank and ICICI Bank cards. Below are details of the deals and offers:

Infinix Hot 12

During the sale, the Infinix Hot 12 is available at a discounted price of Rs 8,799. It is also eligible for a discount of 10 per cent on Citi Bank cards, which brings down the cost to Rs 7,919. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 processor, it sports a 6.82-inch HD+ LCD IPS screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It comes in 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage configuration. The smartphone is powered by a 6,000mAh battery. It boots Android 11 operating system.

Xiaomi 11i 5G

Inclusive of all offers, the Xiaomi 11i 5G cost Rs 20,499 for the base model in the sale. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor and a 5,160 mAh battery. It sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen of 120 Hz refresh rate. It comes in camo green, purple mist, pacific pearl, and stealth black colours.

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is available at a discounted price of Rs 25,999 for the base model with 8GB and 128GB storage after cashback, discounts, and other offers. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor, the smartphone sports a 6.55-inch HDR10+ screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It runs Nothing OS 1.1.6 based on the Android 12 operating system. It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The smartphone comes in black and white colours.

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 is available at an discounted price of Rs 51,499, including an instant discount of Rs 5,500 on HDFC cards and an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on exchange deals. Powered by Google’s Tensor G2 processor, it sports a 6.3-inch fullHD+ resolution screen of 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes in 8GB + 128GB configuration, and obsidian, lemongrass, and snow colours. It is powered by a 4,355 mAh battery, supported by 30W fast charging and up to 20W wireless charging.

Samsung S21 FE 5G

Inclusive of all offers, Samsung S21 FE 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 37,499. Powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, it sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with support for HDR10 content. The phone is IP68 rated for protection against dust and water. The smartphone boots Android 12 operating system.