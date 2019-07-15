Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Best offers in the 3-day sale starting today

Online marketplace has kickstarted the Big Shopping Days sale, with "blockbuster deals and offers". The three-day sale started on July 15 and will go on till July 18.

According to the website, customers can expect 50 per cent to 80 per cent off on apparel and footwear brands, and up to 70 per cent off on electronic home appliances.

The company is offering Realme mobiles from Rs 7,499, Nokia 5.1 Plus at Rs 9,999, Poco F1 from Rs 19,999, Infinix Note 5 from Rs 7,999 and Vivo V9 Pro at Rs 15,990. Festive launches under Rs 10,000 include the Lenovo A5, Lenovo K9, and Infinix Hot S3X. The top-selling budget phone of the year, Honor 7, is up for grabs at Rs 5,999. is also giving an extra Rs 2,000 off on the exchange for Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V11 and Oppo F9 Pro.

In the TV and home appliances segment, smart TVs are available at Rs 21,999, fully automatic washing machines from Rs 9,799, juicer-mixer-grinders from Rs 999 and frost-free refrigerators from Rs 16,999. The company is also putting water geysers at half the price and room heaters for less than Rs 1,000.

Gaming laptops are available at Rs 51,990, headphones under Rs 799, Dolby soundbars at Rs 8,999 and smartwatches starting Rs 5,799.

Flipkart is also offering ethnic wear at flat 65 per cent off, tops at flat 60 per cent off, men's footwear at 30 per cent discount and winter clothes at half the price.

You can also replace your old furniture as Flipkart is offering a discount of up to 80 per cent. Many deals also have an exchange option and no-cost EMI as well. Deals on various credit and debit cards are also available.