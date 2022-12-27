Flipkart year-end sale: Poco X4 Pro to Realme 10 Pro, deals on 5G phones

is hosting 'Year-End Sale' in which the e-commerce platform is offering exchange deals, bank offers, discounts, no-interest equated monthly installment scheme on select smartphones. The sale started on December 24 and it will continue until December 31. In the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering an instant discount of up to 10 per cent on Bank of Baroda and ICICI Bank credit cards. Below are the deals and offers currently available on budget 5G smartphones:

X4 Pro 5G

The X4 Pro 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,499, inclusive of all offers. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, it sports a 6.67-inch super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is IP53 rated for dust and splash resistance. It boasts a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor.

Realme 10 Pro 5G

Inclusive of all offers, the Realme 10 Pro 5G is available at Rs 18,999. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, the Realme 10 Pro sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 680 nits of peak brightness level. It boots Android 13 operating system-based Realme UI 4.0.

Moto g62 5G

Inclusive of all offers, the Moto g62 is available at Rs 14,399 for the base model with 6GB and 128GB storage. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, this smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.55-inch fullHD+ screen. It boasts a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor.

F23 5G

The F23 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999 after bank offers, and discounts. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, the smartphone has a 6.6-inch fullHD+ screen, 5G connectivity, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It boots Android 12 operating system with OneUI interface layered on top.

Realme 9 Pro 5G

The smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 18,999 for the base model with 6GB and 128GB storage after cashback, discounts, and other offers. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, this smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.6-inch fullHD+ screen.