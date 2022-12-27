JUST IN
Year in review: From metaverse to 5G, here're tech trends that defined 2022
Mobile, Internet usage to drive India's digital ad spend to $21 bn by 2028
Apple main supplier TSMC will start mass production of 3nm chips soon
Apple iPhone 14 crash detection still sending false alarms from skiers
Samsung may bring Camera Assistant app to more Galaxy smartphones
BIS comes out with quality standards for USB Type-C charging port
AVGC task force calls for a national mission with budgetary outlay
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A34 5G smartphone may feature 48MP main camera
Gizmore launches smartwatch with multi-sport mode & voice control
Samsung Electronics aims to expand semiconductor production at P3 factory
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Year in review: From metaverse to 5G, here're tech trends that defined 2022
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Flipkart year-end sale: Poco X4 Pro to Realme 10 Pro, deals on 5G phones

Flipkart year-end sale started on December 24 and it would continue until December 31. Here are some of the deals and offers available on affordable 5G smartphones

Topics
Flipkart | POCO | Flipkart sale

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Realme 10 Pro
Realme 10 Pro

Flipkart is hosting 'Year-End Sale' in which the e-commerce platform is offering exchange deals, bank offers, discounts, no-interest equated monthly installment scheme on select smartphones. The sale started on December 24 and it will continue until December 31. In the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering an instant discount of up to 10 per cent on Bank of Baroda and ICICI Bank credit cards. Below are the deals and offers currently available on budget 5G smartphones:

POCO X4 Pro 5G

The POCO X4 Pro 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,499, inclusive of all offers. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, it sports a 6.67-inch super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is IP53 rated for dust and splash resistance. It boasts a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor.

Realme 10 Pro 5G

Inclusive of all offers, the Realme 10 Pro 5G is available at Rs 18,999. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, the Realme 10 Pro sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 680 nits of peak brightness level. It boots Android 13 operating system-based Realme UI 4.0.

Moto g62 5G

Inclusive of all offers, the Moto g62 is available at Rs 14,399 for the base model with 6GB and 128GB storage. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, this smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.55-inch fullHD+ screen. It boasts a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor.

Samsung F23 5G

The Samsung F23 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999 after bank offers, and discounts. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, the smartphone has a 6.6-inch fullHD+ screen, 5G connectivity, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It boots Android 12 operating system with Samsung OneUI interface layered on top.

Realme 9 Pro 5G

The smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 18,999 for the base model with 6GB and 128GB storage after cashback, discounts, and other offers. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, this smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.6-inch fullHD+ screen.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Flipkart

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 12:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU