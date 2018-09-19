Gamers get new home on YouTube as Google retires standalone app: Know more

YouTube, a video sharing platform of search engine major Google, on September 18 announced plans to retire the standalone gaming app, therefore merging its feature with the main portal. Launched in 2015, the Gaming was a dedicated app for gamers community, allowing them to watch from publishers and developers, including livestreams.

The Gaming app has been a home of gamers and creators to watch, share and explore However, from March 2019, the standalone app will shut down, forcing gamers and creators on the platform to migrate to YouTube to continue watching, creating and exploring

The app was tested and upgraded with new features such as dedicated game pages for better discoverability, super chat and channel memberships to help fans show support for their favourite creators, dark theme and live streaming. Due to their utility, these features were also integrated in the main portal to improve user experience. Therefore, the new home for gamer’s community (youtube.com/gaming) will offer similar experience.

As for the new user interface, at the top of YouTube gaming landing page you will see personalised gaming content based on what you like to watch. You will also see top live games and the latest gaming videos from your subscriptions, bringing uploaded videos and live gaming to one destination. The landing page also features dedicated shelves for live streams and trending videos.

Other features include easier search ability to find gaming videos from all over YouTube. The search includes popular videos, live streams, and other games from the same publisher or developer. With tens of thousands of different game pages, you’ll be able to find content no matter how big or small the game is.

To accelerate budding creators, YouTube will also be highlighting gaming creators who are “On The Rise” on the new gaming destination and in Trending. Each week, a new up and coming gaming creator will be featured to help more fans discover their content. However, this feature is launching in the US for now and will roll out to more countries in the future.