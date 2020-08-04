Garmin launches indoor cycling trainers Flux 2 Smart, Flux S Smart in India

has launched Tacx’s smart range of indoor cycling trainers and rollers in India. The company has introduced Flux 2 Smart, Flux S Smart, Antares and Galaxia roller trainers in the country.

The Tacx Flux 2 Smart and Flux S Smart are available at the price of Rs 79,990 and Rs 69,990, respectively while the Antares and Galaxia roller trainers are priced at Rs 17,990 and Rs 23,990 respectively.

Flux 2 Smart

The Flux 2 Smart is equipped with a bigger and stronger resistance unit and a heavier flywheel resulting in a wider simulation range, better ride feel and a more accurate power measurement. With a bigger resistance unit, allowing for a wider simulation range, it is able to realistically simulate inclines up to 16 per cent gradient.

Providing a reliable, accurate and consistent power measurement it Smart measures your power accurately within 2.5%.

It is designed to bring vibrations and noise levels to the absolute minimum resulting in a very silent flywheel equipped bike trainer.

Flux S Smart

The Flux S Smart features a heavy flywheel for a realistic ride feel, it Measures data accurately within 3%, and is designed to provide power, speed and cadence measurements to help riders track their performance and progress. To train for those big climbs, the Flux S Smart realistically simulates inclines up to a 10% gradient and powers sprints up to 1,500 watts.

Tacx Training App

The Tacx Training app allows riders to stream a large collection of high-quality films and virtually experience their favorite courses, from famous classics to the steep hills of the Alps, live opponents, 3D map rides, structured workouts and more. By downloading films ahead of time using the desktop version, riders can avoid interruptions due to buffering for the best virtual cycling experience possible. Users can also create or upload GPS data from an Edge cycling computer, or by linking a Strava account and the app will create a 3D map ride

While riding, cyclists can view their speed, power, cadence and heart rate right on the screen. This data can then be accessed afterwards as well. Additionally, cyclists can race against friends who are currently riding the same course, or even select previous rides and use them as a virtual training partner.