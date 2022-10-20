Garmin Venu Sq 2 smartwatches with built-in GPS unveiled: Know price, specs

Expanding its smartwatch line-up in India, on Thursday announced the Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 - Music Edition. The watches will be available from October 28 on both online and offline platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Croma, and Brand Store. The Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 - Music Edition are priced at Rs 27,990 and Rs 33,490, respectively.

Both the watches sport rectangular design with two buttons on the right side of the dial. Made of aluminium, the Venu SQ 2 will be available in cool mint, shadow gray and white colours, whereas the Venu Sq 2 - Music Edition will be available in black, ivory and French gray colours.

The watches sport a 1.4-inch AMOLED screen of 320 x 360 resolution. Both the watches feature an all day health monitoring system and fitness metrics. These have built-in sensors to monitor heart rate and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2). Besides, the watches are capable of tracking sleep, stress, and pulse Ox2. The watches come with 25+ built-in sports apps such as walking, running, cycling, and tennis.

Supported by the Connect smartphone app, the watches support women's health-related features. According to Garmin, both the Venu SQ2 and Venu SQ2 – Music edition last up to 11 days on a single full charge, and an additional one more day when switched to battery saving mode. The are compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.

Other features include ability to view social media updates, mails, messages, and more from the linked smartphone. Besides, the watches have an incident detect feature, which shares user location data with chosen emergency contacts and automatically sends a message if an incident is detected. Both the watches allow app downloads and watch faces from the Garmin’s Connect IQ store -- available on the watches and on smartphones.

The Music Edition of Venu Sq 2 can store up to 500 songs and supports apps like Amazon Music and Spotify.