Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL launch on Oct 9: Know expected specs, features

Search engine and technology giant Google is gearing up to launch the third generation Pixel smartphones on October 9. Touted as the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the upcoming smartphones are expected to be designed similar to their respective predecessors -- Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. However, as a part of upgrade, the upcoming phones would get new format screens, an improved operating system, enhanced camera modules and support for wireless charging.
Although there has been no confirmation around the specifications and features, let’s take a look at the leaked specifications and features of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
Design and Display
The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are reported to continue with the design of the Pixel 2-series. However, due to new format screens, both the devices would have a new outlook. The Pixel 3 is reported to get an 18:9 aspect ratio screen, possibly of a 5.5-inch. The Pixel 3 XL, on the other hand, is reported to get a notch-based screen, possibly of 6.7-inch. The notch in the Pixel 3 XL is also reported to be bigger than any other smartphones with the same screen format. The bigger notch could be due to a dual camera module on the front, details of which are still unknown. On the back, the phone is reported to get a glass body with a matte paint job on the lower side, as seen in the Pixel 2-series smartphones. The glass body would enable wireless charging capabilities in the phones, making them first Google-branded smartphones to support this feature.
Imaging
This is one area where Google has shown how important algorithms are and what could be achieved by optimising them. Even with a singular primary camera in the Pixel 2-series, the phones managed to outclass some of the best dual camera phones. Google is expected to bring similar experience to the Pixel 3-series, along with several new modifications in camera user interface and pre-loaded features such as Google Lens.
While the Pixel 3-series would continue with a singular camera module on the back, it is reported to get a dual camera module on the front. The dual camera module might feature a regular lens and a wide-angle lens that would work in tandem to create bokeh effect or to capture more subjects in frame.
Other specifications and features
The Pixel devices have always been more about software than specifications. Although the Google Pixel 3-series is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip, it would be the Android 9.0 Pie customised for Google Pixel that would be the key differentiating factor. These phones are also expected to get host of new live wallpapers.
