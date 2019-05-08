Google Pixel 3a-series unveiled: Know price, specs, features, & more

Search engine and technology giant on Tuesday announced the Pixel 3a-series at its annual developer conference – I/O 2019. The affordable-premium series includes the 3a with a 5.6-inch screen and the Google 3a XL with a 6-inch screen, priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively.

From premium imaging to clutter free up-to-date vanilla Android experience, the and the XL share characteristics with their elder siblings, the Google Pixel 3 (review) and the Google Pixel 3 XL (review). However, being low-cost models, both the phones trade off some premium features such as glass body, high resolution screen, premium processor, and IP rating for water and dust resistance.

Here is what the Google Pixel 3a-series offers:

Display



The and the sport a 5.6-inch and 6-inch screen, respectively. Both the phones boast OLED screen of fullHD+ resolution stretched in 18:9 aspect ratio. The screen supports ‘always-on’ feature in which it shows relevant information such as time, app notifications, alarm, etc. when the device is locked. The screen is protected by Asahi Dragontrail glass.

Camera



If you liked the camera in the Pixel 3-series, you are in for a treat. Both the Pixel 3a and the boast similar camera modules on the back that are there in the premium Pixel 3-series. The phones boast a 12.2-megapixel shooter of f/1.8 aperture. The sensor is assisted by optical image stabilisation (OIS) and boasts dual pixel phase detection auto focus (PDAF) technology. The camera interface features Google’s ‘Night Sight’ mode, which improves the phones’ low-light imaging drastically – as seen in the Pixel 3-series.

camera settings

The front camera, on the other hand, is a different story. The phones do not have a secondary ultra-wide angle sensor that is there in the premium Pixel 3-series. Instead, both the phones have a wide-angle (84-degree) 8MP sensor of f/2.0 aperture.

Processor, RAM, and storage



Both the smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 system-on-chip (SoC), a 10NM-based midrange processor with eight Kryo 360 cores paired with Adreno 616 graphic processing unit (GPU). Both the phones come in a sole RAM and storage variant, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is.

Battery



The Pixel 3a is powered by 3,000 mAh battery, whereas, the is powered by 3,700 mAh battery. Both the phones support 18W fast charging.

#pixel3a has adaptive battery, uses machine learning to optimize how you use your phone so you can get up to 30hrs on a single charge. #io19 pic.twitter.com/hcPAdnJQRU — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 7, 2019

Others



Both the phones sport stereo speakers, pressure sensitive active edges to wake up Google Assistant, and capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back. The phones have a single slot for physical SIM. However, both the phones also support e-SIM, making them a dual-SIM smartphones. The phones come with a Google’s promise of three-year security and operating system updates. Like the elder siblings, the phones also come with a custom-built Titan M chip to protect users’ sensitive data.

What’s more





colour variants

Pixel 3a-series will get a preview of AR in Google Maps (only available in areas covered on Street View) so the next time you're getting around town you can see walking directions overlaid on the world itself, rather than looking at a blue dot on a map. This helps you know precisely where you are, and exactly which way to start walking.

Pixel 3a-series sale details



Both the phones will be available on home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart, starting from May 15. Interested customer can register their interest for the phones on the e-commerce platform from May 8. As a part of launch offer, Google is bundling three months of free YouTube Music Premium subscription with both the phones.