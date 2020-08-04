Google Pixel 4a with 5.8-inch display unveiled: India launch, specs, & more

has unveiled Pixel 4a smartphone and it is coming to India as Flipkart-exclusive in October. Successor to the Pixel 3a, the Pixel 4a is a trimmed down version of the technology giant’s Pixel 4 smartphone, which was announced late last year but did not come to India due to regulations around its ‘Soli Radar’ feature.

Pixel 4a price in India and availability details

The Pixel 4A comes in 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant, priced at $349. It will initially be available for pre-order in the US and goes on sale from August 20. In India, however, the phone will be available in October, exclusively on home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart. The 4a India pricing will be unveiled closer to its launch.

4a variants

Unlike the Pixel 3a-series, which was launched in two variants of different screen sizes, the Pixel 4a comes in lone 5.8-inch screen. However, the phone has different models for different countries. There is a 5G model, which will be limited to markets with active 5G network status. In India, however, the phone will come with LTE connectivity. Except for the connectivity, most other features are same across the 5G and non-5G models.

4a specifications

The Google Pixel 4a has a 5.81-inch OLED screen of fullHD+ resolution, stretched in a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen has circular cut-out area on the top left side, accommodating its front camera. The display supports HDR and boasts Always-on feature. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G system-on-chip, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone ships with Android 10 operating system, and comes with features that Google debut on the Pixel 4. The phone features advanced Google Assistant, which lets you send text messages and allows controlling apps through voice commands. It also gets Google Recorder app, which supports real-time transcription. Moreover, the phone supports Live Caption feature.

The Pixel 4a has a 12-megapixel sensor of an f/1.7 aperture on the back, and an 8MP sensor of an f/2.0 aperture on the front. The camera supports Google exclusive imaging features, including HDR+ with dual exposure control, portrait mode, top shot, night sight, astrophotography, and fused video stabilisation.

Powering the smartphone is a 3,140 mAh battery supported by 18W fast charger with USB type-C cable. The charger supports USB PD 2.0. Other specifications include rear mounter fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers.

Google Pixel 4a comes with three-month free trials of YouTube Premium and Google One.