Google releases first developer preview of Android 13 with changes

has released the first developer preview of 13.

The developer preview of 13 brings a number of changes that benefit developers and making improvements to privacy, Material You, language controls, and more. These early previews are meant for developers rather than end users.

According to GSMArena, the first beta build to be ready for the public at large should arrive in April, while the final release of 13 is planned for sometime after July.

The next-gen Android 13 platform may add the ability to launch QR code scans via the lock screen.

Android 13 platform will allow apps to transfer media to nearby devices with a tap.

Android 13 platform will also offer major improvements in audio streaming through Bluetooth.

has merged the LE Audio codec (LC3) and has added it to system settings as a new option. When connecting to an audio device, the codec will take the highest priority, meaning that supported devices will try to establish a LE Audio connection before any other.

--IAN

wh/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)