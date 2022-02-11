Google releases first developer preview of Android 13 with changes

-
ALSO READ
Android 13 to offer improvements in audio streaming via Bluetooth: Report
Google releases another beta version of Android 12 OS for developers
Google's rival firms want EU lawmakers to act via new tech rules
Google working on tap-to-transfer feature for media in Android 13
India antitrust probe finds Google abused Android dominance, report shows
-
Google has released the first developer preview of Android 13.
The developer preview of Android 13 brings a number of changes that benefit developers and making improvements to privacy, Material You, language controls, and more. These early previews are meant for developers rather than end users.
According to GSMArena, the first beta build to be ready for the public at large should arrive in April, while the final release of Android 13 is planned for sometime after July.
The next-gen Android 13 platform may add the ability to launch QR code scans via the lock screen.
Android 13 platform will allow apps to transfer media to nearby devices with a tap.
Android 13 platform will also offer major improvements in audio streaming through Bluetooth.
Google has merged the LE Audio codec (LC3) and has added it to system settings as a new option. When connecting to an audio device, the codec will take the highest priority, meaning that supported devices will try to establish a LE Audio connection before any other.
--IAN
wh/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU