Google releases another beta version of Android 12 OS for developers

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft announces it will end Windows 10 support in October 2025
Microsoft's fast game-loading tech DirectStorage won't come to Windows 10
Android apps will come to Windows 11 through Amazon App Store
Microsoft building new app store for Windows 10 with new design, features
Microsoft Windows 365 to let users run Windows on smartphones, tablets, PCs
-
Google has released the fourth beta of its upcoming Android 12 operating system that offers several new consumer-focused capabilities for the developers including Game Mode, AppSearch, new notification style for phone calls and others.
The Game Mode allows developers to optimise gameplay by prioritizing characteristics, such as performance or battery life based on users settings or game specific configurations.
Android 12 introduces AppSearch, a high-performance on-device search engine, as a system service.
"AppSearch allows applications to index structured data and search over it with built-in full-text search capabilities," according to a Google update.
Furthermore, AppSearch supports native search features, like highly-efficient indexing and retrieval, multi-language support and relevancy ranking.
The fourth beta of Android 12 has now achieved 'Platform Stability,' which means changes impacting Android app developers are now finalised.
Android 12 revamps the existing Widgets API to improve the user and developer experience in the platform and launchers.
The new Android 12 beta 4 release is available on supported Pixel devices, and on devices from select partners including ASUS, OnePlus, OPPO and realme.
Android 12 apps can generate haptic feedback derived from an audio session using the phone's vibrator.
"Android 12 introduces a new app launch animation for all apps that includes an into-app motion from the point of launch, a splash screen showing the app icon, and a transition to the app itself," Google said.
Android 12 also adds the new notification style for phone calls.
Using this template lets the app indicate the importance of active calls by displaying a prominent chip that shows the time of the call in the status bar; the user can tap this chip to return to their call.
"In Android 12, you can now enrich your app's notification experience by providing animated images in notifications. Also, your app can now enable users to send image messages when they reply to messages from the notification shade," said Google.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU