GoPro Hero 9 Black brings dual-display, 5K videos, & more: Price, features

GoPro has refreshed its Hero Black-series action camera line-up with the launch of Hero 9 Black. The action camera features a new imaging sensor capable of recording videos of up to 5K resolution. Besides, it can capture photos at 20-megapixel resolution, and boasts HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilisation with in-camera horizon leveling, dual-display, and a big capacity battery. The camera has modular lens, and the Hero 9 Black is compatible with a newly announced Max Lens Mod accessory for Max HyperSmooth video stabilisation and Max SuperView ultra wide-angle photo and video.
Priced at Rs 49,500, the Hero 9 Black will be available in India from late October. Its media mod with removable foam windscreen and display mod will be available at Rs 8,400 and Rs 6,900, respecitively. There is a light mod too and it will be available at Rs 4,700.
Hero 9 Black features:
- New image sensor
- Video: 5K30, 4K60, 2.7K120, 1440p120, 1080p240, and more
- Photo: 20MP
- Display: 1.4-inch front color display with live preview and status modes | 2.27-inch rear touch display with touch zoom
- Battery: 1,720 mAh removable, rechargeable battery
- Stabilisation: HyperSmooth 3.0 with in-camera horizon leveling
- Hyperlapse: TimeWarp 3.0
- Live streaming: 1080p
- Webcam support: yes
- Power tools: HindSight, LiveBurst, Scheduled Capture and Duration Capture
- Imaging: SuperPhoto + HDR Night lapse video, RAW photos, digital lenses
- Voice control: Yes, with 14 commands in 11 languages + 6 accents
- Mics: Three microphones with advanced wind-noise reduction (Stereo + RAW audio)
- Speaker: Yes
- Lens cover: Removable
- Others: Built-in folding mounting fingers, rugged + waterproof to 33ft (10m), compatible with Max Lens Mod, Light Mod, Display Mod and Media Mod for HERO9 Black
