GoPro Hero 9 Black brings dual-display, 5K videos, & more: Price, features

has refreshed its Hero Black-series action camera line-up with the launch of Hero 9 Black. The action camera features a new imaging sensor capable of recording videos of up to 5K resolution. Besides, it can capture photos at 20-megapixel resolution, and boasts HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilisation with in-camera horizon leveling, dual-display, and a big capacity battery. The camera has modular lens, and the Hero 9 Black is compatible with a newly announced Max Lens Mod accessory for Max HyperSmooth video stabilisation and Max SuperView ultra wide-angle photo and video.

Priced at Rs 49,500, the Hero 9 Black will be available in India from late October. Its media mod with removable foam windscreen and display mod will be available at Rs 8,400 and Rs 6,900, respecitively. There is a light mod too and it will be available at Rs 4,700.



Hero 9 Black features: