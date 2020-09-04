Here are the seven top downloaded apps in India by revenue

#1 PUBG Mobile
India has banned 118 more Chinese apps, including popular multiplayer game PUBG, stating they are security threats. According to App Annie, which tracks apps globally, PUBG was ranked first in July by revenues from customers who downloaded it from Google Play or Apple IoS in India. Tencent-backed PUBG is classified as one of the two unicorn mobile games in India by AppAnnie.
#2 Free Fire
Garena Free Fire, also known as Free Fire became the most downloaded mobile game globally in 2019. It is a battle game, developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena for Android and iOS. As of May 2020, Free Fire has set the record with over 80 million daily active users globally.
#3 Hotstar
Entertainment app Disney Hotstar is the largest over-the-top (OTT) player in India after Jio (35.5 per cent market share) with over 30 per cent share of the market. Disney+ Hotstar continues to attract more audiences, compared to global leaders like Netflix (9.2 per cent) and Amazon Prime (14.8 per cent) in India. By 2019, the service had over 150 million active users monthly.
#4 Tinder
Dating app Tinder allows users to anonymously swipe to like or dislike other profiles based on their photos, a small bio. By 2014, Tinder was registering about one billion "swipes" per day. Tinder launched in 2012 within startup incubator Hatch Labs as a joint venture between IAC and mobile app development firm Xtreme Labs.
#5 Coin Master
Coin Master, a free, single-player mobile game has over 81 million downloads (as of October 2019). Coin Master has grossed over $508 million in gross revenue. It surpassed Candy Crush Saga as the top-grossing game and claimed first place on both the App Store and Google Play store in the United Kingdom and Ireland.
#6 Truecaller
Truecaller app has features of caller-identification, call-blocking, flash-messaging, call-recording. In December 2019, Truecaller announced it plans to go public in an IPO on 2022. As of 4 February 2020, it crossed 200 million monthly user-base globally, of which 150 million were from India.
#7 Udemy
Udemy, Inc. is an American Online education app aimed at professional adults and students. As of Jan 2020, the platform has more than 50 million students and 57,000 instructors teaching courses in over 65 languages. There have been over 295 million course enrollments. Students and instructors come from 190+ countries and 2/3 of the students are located outside of the U.S. On January 11, 2020, the Udemy mobile app became the #1 top grossing Android app in India.
