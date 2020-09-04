Here are the seven top downloaded apps in India by revenue

Udemy, Inc. is an American Online education app aimed at professional adults and students. As of Jan 2020, the platform has more than 50 million students and 57,000 instructors teaching courses in over 65 languages. There have been over 295 million course enrollments. Students and instructors come from 190+ countries and 2/3 of the students are located outside of the U.S. On January 11, 2020, the Udemy mobile app became the #1 top grossing Android app in India.