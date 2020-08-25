HMD Global launches 'India-first' Nokia C3 smartphone; price starts Rs 7499

Finnish smartphone maker on Tuesday launched in India the C3. Made in India and for Indian consumers, the smartphone made a global debut from India. It is a budget-centric smartphone with a large screen and other features that consumers expect from an entry-level smartphone.

The dualSIM smartphone will be available across retailer outlets and online at com/phones in Nordic Blue and Sand colour from September 17. It will be available in 2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB configurations, priced at Rs 7,499 and 8,999, respectively. Starting September 10, customers will be able to pre-book the C3 at Nokia.com/phones. The phone comes with a 1-year replacement guarantee, subject to terms and conditions available at Nokia online portal.





ALSO READ: Nokia 5.3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC launched: Price, sale details

“The Nokia C-series empower users to upgrade from a feature phone to an affordable smartphone experience in select markets. The Nokia C3 takes the C-series to the next level. It’s a phone made for India, in India. With Android 10, a large HD+ screen, a fingerprint sensor for added security and all the durability you’d expect from a Nokia smartphone, the Nokia C3 is a true day-to-day companion you can rely on for work, or play,” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer,

The Nokia C3 brings the Android 10 experience to the Nokia C-series at an accessible price point. The phone features a 5.99-inch HD+ resolution screen with adaptive brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor and features a fingerprint sensor. There is a dedicated Google Assistant button, like other Nokia-branded phones. The phone ships with 3,040mAh battery. Imaging is covered by an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 5MP sensor on the front.