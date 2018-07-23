HMD Global to launch notch screen-based Nokia 6.1 Plus in India: Know more

HMD Global, an official licensee of Nokia-branded phones, recently announced the launch of its first notch screen-based smartphone -- the -- outside China. Named for international markets, the phone’s user manual with network SAR information in compliance with India's telecom regulatory body was recently leaked online, confirming that the phone is set to launch in India soon.

In terms of design and features, is expected to be similar to Nokia X6, which is currently available only in China. However, would come with the Google apps pre-installed and Android One promise, which is a usual case for any Nokia-branded smartphone aimed at international markets.

Nokia 6.1 user manual Photo: Nokiapoweruser

Speaking of specifications, Nokia 6.1 Plus would sport a 5.8-inch fullHD+ screen stretched in 19:9 aspect ratio. The screen would sport a cut-out area on the top (notch) to accommodate the front camera, earpiece and a couple of sensors. comes in two RAM and storage configurations i.e. 4GB and 6GB of RAM, and 32GB and 64GB of internal storage, respectively. However, the Indian model is expected to get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, paired with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 system-on-chip (SoC). The dual-SIM phone would also feature a microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 256GB. Nokia 6.1 Plus would boot latest version of Android Oreo out of the box. It would be powered by a 3,060 mAh battery, which would support Quick Charge 3.0

In terms of imaging, Nokia 6.1 Plus would sport a dual camera set-up on the back. The rear camera module would feature a 16-megapixel primary sensor of f/2.0 aperture, mated with a 5MP depth-sensing lens of f/2.2 aperture and 1.2-micron pixel size. On the front, there would be a 16MP selfie camera of f/2.0 aperture. Both the rear and front cameras in Nokia 6.1 would support artificial intelligence-based algorithm selection, camera enhancements and HDR mode.



In China, costs CNY 1,299 for the base model, which translates to Rs 13,300 in Indian currency. However, the current generation Nokia 6-series device (Nokia 6.1) is priced at around Rs 18,000 in India. Therefore, Nokia 6.1 Plus is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20000 price bracket.