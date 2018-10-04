Honor announces Flipkart Big Billion Day offers; aims to sell 1 mn units

-
-
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei's sub-brand Honor on October 3 announced some exciting offers on its smartphones during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale. The aim is to sell one million devices during the festive-season sale starting from October 11 on the e-commerce platform. In the sale, the company would be offering discounts, along with bank offers, on Honor-branded smartphones like the Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7S, Honor 9i, Honor 10 and Honor 7A.
As part of its sale offers, the company has announced price reduction on the above-mentioned smartphones and their variants. The company also announced a 10 per cent instant discount to HDFC Bank debit and credit card customers and no-cost equated monthly instalments on Bajaj Finserv cards.
The sale offers are valid across Honor-branded smartphones and their variants, including the Honor 9N, Honor 7A, Honor 7S, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9i and Honor 10. In the budget segment, the company would offer Honor 7A and Honor 7S at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 and 6,499.
In the premium budget segment, Honor is offering the Honor 9 Lite 3GB/32GB at a discounted rate of Rs 9,999. The phone’s 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant would be available with a Rs 3,000 exchange offer which would bring down the effective cost to Rs 11,999.
In the midrange segment, the company is offering the Honor 9N with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage at discounted prices of Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. The quad-camera-based Honor 9i would be available at a discounted price of Rs 12,999 and the premium Honor 10 would come with a discounted price of Rs 24,999. These devices are also eligible for Flipkart's complete mobile protection plan at an additional cost of Rs 199.
Here is a look at some of the best offers on Honor smartphones during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale:
|Flipkart Big Billion Day sale offers
|Model
|Offer
|Current price
|Flipkart Big Billion Day Price
|Honor 9N (3+32GB)
|Rs 2,000 off
|11999
|9999
|Honor 9N (4+64GB)
|Rs 2,000 off
|13999
|11999
|Honor 7A
|Rs 1,000 off
|8999
|7999
|Honor 7S
|Rs 500 off
|6999
|6499
|Honor 9 Lite (3+32GB)
|Rs 1,000 off
|10999
|9999
|Honor 9 Lite (4+64GB)
|Additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange
|14999
|14999
|Honor 9i
|Rs 2,000 off
|14999
|12999
|Honor 10
|Rs 2,000 off
|32999
|24999
