Honor announces Flipkart Big Billion Day offers; aims to sell 1 mn units

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei's sub-brand on October 3 announced some exciting offers on its smartphones during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale. The aim is to sell one million devices during the festive-season sale starting from October 11 on the e-commerce platform. In the sale, the company would be offering discounts, along with bank offers, on Honor-branded smartphones like the 9N, 9 Lite, Honor 7S, Honor 9i, and Honor 7A.

As part of its sale offers, the company has announced price reduction on the above-mentioned smartphones and their variants. The company also announced a 10 per cent instant discount to HDFC Bank debit and credit card customers and no-cost equated monthly instalments on Bajaj Finserv cards.





The sale offers are valid across Honor-branded smartphones and their variants, including the Honor 9N, Honor 7A, Honor 7S, Honor 9 Lite, and In the budget segment, the company would offer Honor 7A and at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 and 6,499.



Model Offer Current price Flipkart Big Billion Day Price Honor 9N (3+32GB) Rs 2,000 off 11999 9999 Honor 9N (4+64GB) Rs 2,000 off 13999 11999 Honor 7A Rs 1,000 off 8999 7999 Honor 7S Rs 500 off 6999 6499 (3+32GB) Rs 1,000 off 10999 9999 (4+64GB) Additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange 14999 14999 Honor 9i Rs 2,000 off 14999 12999 Honor 10 Rs 2,000 off 32999 24999

In the premium budget segment, Honor is offering the 3GB/32GB at a discounted rate of Rs 9,999. The phone’s 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant would be available with a Rs 3,000 exchange offer which would bring down the effective cost to Rs 11,999.In the midrange segment, the company is offering the Honor 9N with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage at discounted prices of Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. The quad-camera-based would be available at a discounted price of Rs 12,999 and the premium would come with a discounted price of Rs 24,999. These devices are also eligible for Flipkart's complete mobile protection plan at an additional cost of Rs 199.