Honor announces Flipkart Big Billion Day offers; aims to sell 1 mn units

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei's sub-brand Honor on October 3 announced some exciting offers on its smartphones during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale. The aim is to sell one million devices during the festive-season sale starting from October 11 on the e-commerce platform. In the sale, the company would be offering discounts, along with bank offers, on Honor-branded smartphones like the Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7S, Honor 9i, Honor 10 and Honor 7A.

As part of its sale offers, the company has announced price reduction on the above-mentioned smartphones and their variants. The company also announced a 10 per cent instant discount to HDFC Bank debit and credit card customers and no-cost equated monthly instalments on Bajaj Finserv cards.

The sale offers are valid across Honor-branded smartphones and their variants, including the Honor 9N, Honor 7A, Honor 7S, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9i and Honor 10. In the budget segment, the company would offer Honor 7A and Honor 7S at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 and 6,499.


In the premium budget segment, Honor is offering the Honor 9 Lite 3GB/32GB at a discounted rate of Rs 9,999. The phone’s 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant would be available with a Rs 3,000 exchange offer which would bring down the effective cost to Rs 11,999.

In the midrange segment, the company is offering the Honor 9N with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage at discounted prices of Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. The quad-camera-based Honor 9i would be available at a discounted price of Rs 12,999 and the premium Honor 10 would come with a discounted price of Rs 24,999. These devices are also eligible for Flipkart's complete mobile protection plan at an additional cost of Rs 199.

Here is a look at some of the best offers on Honor smartphones during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale:

Flipkart Big Billion Day sale offers
Model Offer Current price Flipkart Big Billion Day Price
Honor 9N (3+32GB) Rs 2,000 off 11999 9999
Honor 9N (4+64GB) Rs 2,000 off 13999 11999
Honor 7A Rs 1,000 off 8999 7999
Honor 7S Rs 500 off 6999 6499
Honor 9 Lite (3+32GB) Rs 1,000 off 10999 9999
Honor 9 Lite (4+64GB) Additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange 14999 14999
Honor 9i Rs 2,000 off 14999 12999
Honor 10 Rs 2,000 off 32999 24999

First Published: Thu, October 04 2018. 10:27 IST

